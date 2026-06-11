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War With Iran

Trump says he's canceled Iran strikes, adds potential deal-signing 'to be announced shortly'

In a sudden shift, Trump announced on Truth Social that scheduled evening military strikes against Iran have been called off

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Israel is not involved in ongoing US bombing campaign of Iran’s regime, President Trump says Video

Israel is not involved in ongoing US bombing campaign of Iran’s regime, President Trump says

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on the key concessions the Trump administration is looking for to stop its bombing campaign against Iran on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

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President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled strikes against Iran, saying a deal with Iran is expected to soon be "finalized," although Tehran has yet to approve. 

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump speaking to the press in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had called off strikes against Iran while a deal is being worked out.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others," he added. 

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This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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