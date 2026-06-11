Trump says he's canceled Iran strikes, adds potential deal-signing 'to be announced shortly'

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President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled strikes against Iran, saying a deal with Iran is expected to soon be "finalized," although Tehran has yet to approve.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others," he added.

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