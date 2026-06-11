House Dems Ilhan Omar and Sarah McBride mock Republican Nancy Mace over gubernatorial primary drubbing

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Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Sarah McBride, D-Del., mocked Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., after the Republican got shellacked in the South Carolina GOP gubernatorial primary.

"Headed back to the private sector at the end of this term, as the Founders intended. When I ran in 2020 I said I'd only serve 3 terms and my time is up. It's truly been an immense honor and I wouldn't trade it for anything else," Mace wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

Omar, who was born in Somalia, chimed in, taking a jab at Mace.

"One-way ticket to where you came from with your name on it, Nancy," the Democrat wrote in post on X, adding a hand waving emoji.

Mace fired back at Omar, "Say what you want about me, but I would never marry my brother."

'SQUAD' MEMBER, NANCY MACE CLASH ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'YOU BELONG IN REHAB'

Last year in a post from her @RepNancyMace X account, Mace had declared, "One-way ticket to Somalia with your name on it, Ilhan Omar."

Mace, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2021, placed fifth in the Republican gubernatorial primary, while the first and second place finishers, South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Attorney General Alan Wilson will go head to head in a GOP gubernatorial primary runoff.

OMAR CONFRONTED ON CAMERA OVER GOP PROPOSAL TARGETING FOREIGN-BORN LAWMAKERS: 'GOOD LUCK TO HER'

McBride wrote "thoughts and prayers" in a Tuesday post on X when responding to another account's post that read, "Nancy Mace [handshake emoji] Riley Gaines" and added, "Conservative woman who placed 5th."

Riley Gaines and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas tied for fifth place in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships 200-yard freestyle final.

MACE TARGETS SQUAD DEM WITH PROPOSED CONTITUTIONAL BAN ON FOREIGN-BORN LAWMAKERS

"Say what you want about us, but at least we've never been confused about what gender we are, and we'd never marry our brother," a Wednesday post on Mace's @RepNancyMace X account declared.