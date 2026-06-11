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Politics

House Dems Ilhan Omar and Sarah McBride mock Republican Nancy Mace over gubernatorial primary drubbing

Rep. Nancy Mace placed fifth in the South Carolina GOP gubernatorial primary

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Sarah McBride, D-Del., mocked Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., after the Republican got shellacked in the South Carolina GOP gubernatorial primary.

"Headed back to the private sector at the end of this term, as the Founders intended. When I ran in 2020 I said I'd only serve 3 terms and my time is up. It's truly been an immense honor and I wouldn't trade it for anything else," Mace wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

Omar, who was born in Somalia, chimed in, taking a jab at Mace.

"One-way ticket to where you came from with your name on it, Nancy," the Democrat wrote in post on X, adding a hand waving emoji.

Mace fired back at Omar, "Say what you want about me, but I would never marry my brother."

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Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Sarah McBride, D-Del.

Left: U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar speaks during Day 2 of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party Convention in the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. on Saturday, May 30, 2026; Center: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. arriving for a closed-door deposition with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, New York, US, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026; Right: Sarah McBride arrives in Christianborg Palace on January 16, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Left: Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images; Center: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Right: Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Last year in a post from her @RepNancyMace X account, Mace had declared, "One-way ticket to Somalia with your name on it, Ilhan Omar."

Mace, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2021, placed fifth in the Republican gubernatorial primary, while the first and second place finishers, South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and state Attorney General Alan Wilson will go head to head in a GOP gubernatorial primary runoff.

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McBride wrote "thoughts and prayers" in a Tuesday post on X when responding to another account's post that read, "Nancy Mace [handshake emoji] Riley Gaines" and added, "Conservative woman who placed 5th."

Riley Gaines and transgender swimmer Lia Thomas tied for fifth place in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships 200-yard freestyle final.

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U.S. conservative political activist Riley Gaines speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court as justices hear arguments in challenges to state bans on transgender athletes in women's sports on Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Oliver Contreras / AFP via Getty Images)

"Say what you want about us, but at least we've never been confused about what gender we are, and we'd never marry our brother," a Wednesday post on Mace's @RepNancyMace X account declared.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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