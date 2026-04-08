Iran reveals 10-point plan for peace with the US – here's what's in it

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The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire as both sides engage in talks to secure a wider peace agreement Wednesday.

Iran has proposed a 10-point plan and shared it with President Donald Trump, who said it represents a "workable basis on which to negotiate." The White House, however, says that plan differs with the one Iranian officials released to the public on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

The publicly available plan demands that the U.S. end all primary and secondary sanctions against Tehran, as well as that Iran receive full control over the Strait of Hormuz. The plan also demands an end to U.S. attacks on Iran and its allies, a withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Middle East, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a United Nations resolution stating that the agreement will be binding.

The U.S. would also have to compensate Iran for damage incurred during the war and accept Iran's right to enrich uranium, according to the plan.

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In exchange, Iran would commit not to build nuclear weapons and enter into peace agreements with its regional neighbors.

A White House official declined to say how the plan Trump received differs from the public version, but said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt would offer further details at a press conference later Wednesday, the Times reported.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian claimed on Tuesday that the U.S. had accepted the "general principles desired by Iran."

The public plan already has critics within the U.S., however, and some of Trump's allies have voiced opposition to key portions.

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"The supposed negotiating document, in my view, has some troubling aspects, but time will tell. I look forward to the architects of this proposal, the Vice President and others, coming forward to Congress and explaining how a negotiated deal meets our national security objectives in Iran," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"Allowing this regime to enrich in the future would be an affront to all those murdered by the regime since this war started and would be inconsistent with denying Iran a pathway toward a bomb in the future," he added.

Trump has already confirmed that the U.S. will not agree to certain parts of Iran's proposed deal, referencing the country's nuclear program in particular on Wednesday.

Trump said Iran has agreed to allow the U.S. to "dig up and remove" the country's enriched uranium at the site where Operation Midnight Hammer struck last year.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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"It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," Trump wrote.