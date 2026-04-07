Trump agrees to 2-week ceasefire if Iran opens Strait of Hormuz

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President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that, based on conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, he will delay the "bombing and attack of Iran" for two weeks.

Trump said the decision came after the leaders requested the U.S. "hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran," which the president previously threatened would start at 8 p.m. eastern time if a deal was not reached.

The president said the postponement is subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to "the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz."

"This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

He added the administration received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and officials "believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated," Trump wrote. "On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.