Smithsonian hosts drag show to showcase ‘Indigenous LGBTQIA+ community’

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in New York City is hosting an LGBTQ Pride event featuring drag shows by Indigenous performers.

The museum will host four Indigenous drag queens for a night of "dance, music and humor" in its Diker Pavilion on June 23, showcasing this year’s NYC Pride theme of "Strength in Solidarity."

"To celebrate, the museum is presenting an evening of dynamic and fun performances that showcase the rich diversity of the Indigenous LGBTQIA+ community," the Smithsonian’s event description reads.

The Indigenous drag performers include Landa Lakes, Lady Shug, Sage Chanell and Papi Churro, and the event will be soundtracked by DJ Jonray.

Lakes, according to the Smithsonian website, appeared in an episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and founded the Two-Spirit Native American Drag Troupe in San Francisco.

Shug is described as a community activist who "works with grassroots collectives to fight for equal rights for her 2SLGBTQ+ Indigenous relatives living in rural areas and on reservations that have long denied them equal treatment."

Chanell, in addition to doing drag, is a youth mentor in Oklahoma, the event description states.



Churro performs "to raise awareness of Indigenous causes and tell stories through music and artistry," it adds.

The description does not include any age restrictions and says no registration is required, adding, "first come, first served."

Fox News Digital asked the Smithsonian whether any taxpayer money was being used to fund the event, whether the event was open to all ages, and to provide a full list of sponsors for the event, but the museum did not respond to repeated requests.