Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Smithsonian hosts drag show to showcase ‘Indigenous LGBTQIA+ community’

National Museum of the American Indian promises 'an evening of dynamic and fun performances'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Students kicked out of Air & Space Museum for pro-life hats Video

Students kicked out of Air & Space Museum for pro-life hats

Pro-life student Patrick Murphy and American Center for Law and Justice's Jordan Sekulow detail the encounter at the Air & Space Smithsonian Museum on 'Hannity.'

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in New York City is hosting an LGBTQ Pride event featuring drag shows by Indigenous performers.

The museum will host four Indigenous drag queens for a night of "dance, music and humor" in its Diker Pavilion on June 23, showcasing this year’s NYC Pride theme of "Strength in Solidarity." 

"To celebrate, the museum is presenting an evening of dynamic and fun performances that showcase the rich diversity of the Indigenous LGBTQIA+ community," the Smithsonian’s event description reads. 

The Indigenous drag performers include Landa Lakes, Lady Shug, Sage Chanell and Papi Churro, and the event will be soundtracked by DJ Jonray.

National Museum of the American Indian

The National Museum of the American Indian on June 17, 2012, in New York. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Corbis via Getty Images)

DRAG QUEEN STRADDLES GIRL AT NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SCHOOL, VIDEO SHOWS

Lakes, according to the Smithsonian website, appeared in an episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and founded the Two-Spirit Native American Drag Troupe in San Francisco.

Shug is described as a community activist who "works with grassroots collectives to fight for equal rights for her 2SLGBTQ+ Indigenous relatives living in rural areas and on reservations that have long denied them equal treatment."

Museum language guides

Multiple language guides at the National Museum of the American Indian in New York. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

$15 MILLION IN AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS WENT TO ‘ANTI-RACISM,’ ‘SOCIAL ACTIVISM’ PROGRAMS FOR KIDS
 
Chanell, in addition to doing drag, is a youth mentor in Oklahoma, the event description states. 
 
Churro performs "to raise awareness of Indigenous causes and tell stories through music and artistry," it adds.

Protests drag queen reading

Protesters outside the Tate Britain in London, which hosted a drag queen event for children in February. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The description does not include any age restrictions and says no registration is required, adding, "first come, first served."

Fox News Digital asked the Smithsonian whether any taxpayer money was being used to fund the event, whether the event was open to all ages, and to provide a full list of sponsors for the event, but the museum did not respond to repeated requests.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics