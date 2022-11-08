Sky-high gas prices in Nevada cause drivers pain at the pump before heading to the polls

Nevada residents sounded off on gas prices that remain high in the west as financial concerns persist as a top issue for voters heading into Tuesday's midterm election.

"I only buy gas just to get to plan A to plan B and that's only up the street and back to my house because I cannot ride to go different places because the gas so high," Cherri, a Las Vegas local, said.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. cost $3.80 on Nov. 7, but on the West Coast, the average is $4.95, according to the Energy Information Administration. Though prices have come down slightly in the past weeks, West Coast regular gas prices are still up $0.82 from the same time last year.

"You know, I'm just eating it," Jake, a Las Vegas resident, said. "Nothing really you can do about it. Not happy about it, but this is what it is."

At a Sunday campaign event for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, President Biden said, "There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling." He has also threatened oil companies with higher taxes and "other restrictions" if they didn’t "invest in America by lowering prices for consumers at the pump and increasing production and refining capacity."

"Over a year ago, I used to fill my truck with $80," Max told Fox News. "Two days ago I spend $116. So saving now a little more money, but still spending more than last year."

More than 40% of likely voters across the U.S. cited the economy or inflation as the most important problem facing the U.S. — far more than any other issue, a New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters published in October found. Nevadans, meanwhile, have told Fox News that gas prices are influencing their vote and affecting decisions.

"I had to increase a little bit prices for the customers, that's the only way we can survive," Francisco, who co-owns an air conditioning repair company, said.

Travis told Fox News: "It'd be nice to have prices back to the way it was – what was it – like two or three years ago.

"We need the prices to go back down to when Trump was in office," he said.