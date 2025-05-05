Senate Democrats predicting 'brutal' UN ambassador confirmation hearing for Mike Waltz

Senate Democrats are warning that Mike Waltz is going to have a very difficult time during his confirmation hearing for the role of United Nations ambassador.

"It will be a brutal, brutal hearing. He's not qualified for the job, just by nature of the fact that he participated in this Signal chain," Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois told CBS News’ "Face the Nation."

"Mike Waltz is doing what we call – he is failing up," added Duckworth, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "He is failing in his job and getting promoted to be ambassador. That's not what our nation needs at the United Nations."

"I think it will be a brutal confirmation hearing," Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia also said to CNN’s "State of the Union." "I think he's going to have tough questions, not only from Democrats but from Republicans."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Monday.

Waltz has been facing scrutiny after The Atlantic magazine exposed a Signal group chat that his team had set up to discuss strikes against the Houthis in March.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he plans to appoint a new national security adviser in about six months, telling reporters Waltz did not resign, but was instead tapped for an upgraded position as the administration’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Democrats appear hungry to use Waltz’s nomination as a forum to air grievances against other foreign policy leaders in the Trump administration – particularly Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

While the exact timeline for a potential confirmation vote in the Senate is unclear, the first hurdle that Waltz must clear is a confirmation vote out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Although it is uncertain when the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will schedule the nomination hearing for Waltz and the subsequent vote, the committee said his nomination is a "priority."

