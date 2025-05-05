Expand / Collapse search
United Nations

Senate Democrats predicting 'brutal' UN ambassador confirmation hearing for Mike Waltz

Sen Tammy Duckworth argues that Mike Waltz is 'not what our nation needs at the United Nations'

Greg Norman
Published
Ben Domenech suggests Trump's 'frustration' over Signalgate led to Waltz ousting Video

Ben Domenech suggests Trump's 'frustration' over Signalgate led to Waltz ousting

Fox News contributors Ben Domenech and Leslie Marshall discuss Mike Waltz being moved from his position as national security advisor to United Nations ambassador on 'MediaBuzz.' 

Senate Democrats are warning that Mike Waltz is going to have a very difficult time during his confirmation hearing for the role of United Nations ambassador. 

"It will be a brutal, brutal hearing. He's not qualified for the job, just by nature of the fact that he participated in this Signal chain," Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois told CBS News’ "Face the Nation."  

"Mike Waltz is doing what we call – he is failing up," added Duckworth, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "He is failing in his job and getting promoted to be ambassador. That's not what our nation needs at the United Nations." 

"I think it will be a brutal confirmation hearing," Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia also said to CNN’s "State of the Union." "I think he's going to have tough questions, not only from Democrats but from Republicans." 

HEGSETH, SIGNAL QUESTIONS DOG WALTZ AS POTENTIALLY PERILOUS UN AMBASSADOR CONFIRMATION HEARING LOOMS 

Mike Waltz speaks at White House

Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP/Alex Brandon)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Monday. 

Waltz has been facing scrutiny after The Atlantic magazine exposed a Signal group chat that his team had set up to discuss strikes against the Houthis in March. 

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he plans to appoint a new national security adviser in about six months, telling reporters Waltz did not resign, but was instead tapped for an upgraded position as the administration’s ambassador to the United Nations. 

TRUMP TO TAP NEW NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR IN 6 MONTHS; CALLS WALTZ MOVE ‘UPGRADE’ 

National Security Adviser

Then-National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stand as President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Feb. 24. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Democrats appear hungry to use Waltz’s nomination as a forum to air grievances against other foreign policy leaders in the Trump administration – particularly Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.  

Mike Waltz and Donald Trump shown side-by-side

Former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, left, and President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

While the exact timeline for a potential confirmation vote in the Senate is unclear, the first hurdle that Waltz must clear is a confirmation vote out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Although it is uncertain when the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will schedule the nomination hearing for Waltz and the subsequent vote, the committee said his nomination is a "priority." 

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy and Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

