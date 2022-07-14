Sen. Warren slams door when asked if activist groups offering cash for SCOTUS justices' locations is ‘too far’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, on Thursday refused to condemn a left-wing activist group that is offering payments to people who alert them the location of the six conservative Supreme Court justices following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Fox News caught up with Warren on Capitol Hill, asking whether "this has gone too far" after ShutDownDC offered up to $200 to people who send in successful tips about the locations of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts.

While Warren answered other questions about abortion during the press gaggle, she hurried into her vehicle and slammed the door after Fox News asked about the group.

ShutDownDC tweeted Friday that it would pay $50 to anyone who shares a "confirmed sighting" of the justices, adding that they would pay $200 if the justice was still in the location where they were sighted after 30 minutes.

The public bounty offer came after individuals affiliated with the group protested while Kavanaugh ate dinner at a Morton's steakhouse in downtown Washington on Wednesday evening. Kavanaugh was ultimately forced to exit the establishment through a rear door.

In response to the protest, the White House condemned intimidation, but said it continued to support "peaceful" actions.

"We have said that we want to see peaceful protests," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Fox News' Peter Doocy on Friday. "When it comes to intimidation, that is something that we have condemned."

The six conservative justices targeted by ShutDownDC formed the majority that voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June. Since then, pro-abortion activists have repeatedly protested outside the justices' homes and, in some cases, confronted them in public.