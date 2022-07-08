Pro-choice protesters target Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh at DC steakhouse: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh slipped out the back door of a Washington, D.C. restaurant Wednesday night after pro-choice protesters received a tip of where he was dining, Politico reported Friday.

Demonstrators were told that the conservative justice, who voted in favor of overturning a woman’s right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade in June, was eating at Morton’s The Steakhouse restaurant in Washington's downtown area.

Protestors then gathered in front of the restaurant while organizers of the event called the restaurant manager and demanded that Kavanaugh be made to leave.

MEDIA, DEMOCRATIC RHETORIC TOWARD KAVANAUGH, SUPREME COURT UNDER SCRUTINY AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Fox News could not immediately reach the Supreme Court or Morton’s for comment.

In a statement to the D.C. publication, the steakhouse said, "Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.

WHAT DOES OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE MEAN? SUPREME COURT DECISION'S IMPLICATIONS

"Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner," the statement continued. "There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."

Kavanaugh reportedly did not see or even hear the protestors and ate a "full meal" according to Politico before he left out the back.

The justice apparently did not have dessert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kavanaugh is one of the six conservative-appointed justices who voted last month in the landmark decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The move has prompted a number of states to the ban access to an abortion across the country and protestors from across the nation have posted up outside several of the justice's homes.