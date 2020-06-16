Graham: Every black man in America 'feels threatened' when stopped by cops

Sen. Lindsey Graham kicked off a Senate hearing Tuesday on police brutality by contrasting his experience with police with that of his fellow South Carolina GOP colleague Sen. Tim Scott to illustrate the problem with policing today and making a case for federal reform legislation.

Scott, the Senate's lone black Republican, revealed in an emotional 2016 speech that he was stopped seven times in one year by law enforcement and experienced discrimination even on Capitol Hill as a sitting senator.

SENATE DEMOCRATS RIP GOP POLICE REFORM BILL EVEN BEFORE PLAN UNVEILED

“Every black man in America apparently feels threatened when they're stopped by the cops," Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in his opening remarks. "It's not 99 percent. It's like 100 percent."

Graham, R-S.C., compared Scott's run-ins with police in Washington to his experience as a white man.

"I've never been stopped," Graham said. "And when I see a cop behind me, the first thing I think about is 'what did I do wrong and can I talk myself out of this ticket.' There's literally no fear. And I wouldn't like to live in a country where I'd be afraid to be stopped."

TRUMP SIGNS POLICE REFORM EXECUTIVE ORDER IN ROSE GARDEN CEREMONY

Scott is expected to introduce his plan for policing reforms on Wednesday, while Democrats have already introduced their proposals, called the Justice and Policing Act. While the proposals differ, Graham expressed optimism that both sides could reach a compromise to address the excessive use of force to prevent more deaths like George Floyd's. Meanwhile, President Trump Tuesday signed an executive order on police reforms.

"Hopefully we can all understand that problem and fix it," Graham said. "But it is a problem. ... Virtually every black man in America feels like if they get stopped by the cop, it's a traumatic experience.”