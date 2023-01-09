Sen. Gary Peters is back as DSCC Chair for 2024 election cycle

Gary Peters of Michigan is returning to his role as chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee following the 2022 midterms, which Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is hailing as one of the "best" results for the party in recent history.

Peters announced Monday that he will be working alongside vice-chairs Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota and Alex Padilla of California.

"Gary is a battle-tested, proven winner whose hard work led Senate Democrats to defy the political odds and to one of our best midterm results in recent history," Schumer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Under his leadership, we will continue our campaign victories in 2024."

"By adding Tina and Alex to our campaign leadership team, we’ll further increase the DSCC’s expertise and capacities," Schumer continued. "I know this is the dream team to strengthen and protect our majority so that Senate Democrats can continue delivering for the American people."

In his own statement, Peters said, "Senate Democrats won big in 2022 by working hard and taking nothing for granted – and that’s the same approach I will bring to our campaigns in 2024."

"Alongside Tina and Alex, I look forward to protecting and strengthening our Democratic majority, so that we can continue standing up for hard-working Americans in the Senate and fighting back against Republicans’ chaotic, dangerous agenda," he added.

Republicans were aiming to win back the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections. The chamber was split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats controlled the chamber thanks to the tie breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris through her Constitutional role as president of the Senate.

The GOP needed a net gain of just one seat to regain the majority they lost two years earlier, but they ended up with a net loss of one seat in the midterms, giving the Democrats a 51-49 majority.

Republicans enjoy a favorable map in the 2024 cycle as they aim to regain the Senate majority. Democrats are defending 23 of the 34 Senate seats up for grabs, and of their 23 seats, seven are in states won by former President Donald Trump in either 2016 or 2020.