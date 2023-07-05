Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Sen. Cotton grills Secret Service on whether White House cocaine culprit will be arrested

White House cocaine mystery remains unsolved

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Small amount of cocaine found inside the White House Video

Small amount of cocaine found inside the White House

Former White House speechwriter for the George W. Bush administration Marc Thiessen reacts to the recent finding of cocaine and sizes up the potential impact of a third party candidate on the 2024 election on ‘America Reports.’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., pressed the Secret Service on unanswered questions regarding the cocaine discovered in the White House and whether any arrests will be made. 

A powdery substance was found inside the West Wing of the White House by a member of the Secret Service, prompting an evacuation of the building.

The Secret Service confirmed with Fox News Wednesday that the mysterious white powder tested positive for cocaine. Now, Sen. Cotton is demanding answers.

"According to public records, the Secret Service has not yet confirmed where in the West Wing the cocaine was found. I urge you to release that information quickly, as the American people deserve to know whether illicit drugs were found in an area where confidential information is exchanged," Cotton wrote in a letter to the Secret Service Wednesday.

SECRET SERVICE CONFIRMS COCAINE WAS FOUND IN WHITE HOUSE

"If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any flaws," the Republican senator said, demanding a list be provided of every individual who has access to the White House without passing through a security screening.

MEDIA JOKES ABOUT COCAINE FOUND IN WHITE HOUSE: WE NEED A ‘BLOW BY BLOW’ PROBE OF THIS

Cotton also asked how often the Secret Service encounters illegal drugs at the White House, and if they were ever found during security screenings or in the exterior of the building.

Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton demanded transparency from the Secret Service in a letter Wednesday. (Anna Moneymaker)

The Senator also cited Section 3056A of Title 18, U.S. Code, that allows Secret Services members to make arrests, and asked if any will be made in the event they find out who brought the illegal drug into the White House. 

Cotton, member of the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism, gave a deadline of Friday, July 14 for the Secret Service to respond.

The outside of the White House

President Biden was out of town when the cocaine was found in the White House. (Yasin Ozturk)

President Biden and his son Hunter, a recovering crack cocaine addict, were at Camp David when the drugs were found.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area," the U.S. Secret Service told Fox News Digital. "The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous."

Fox News Patrick Hauf and Mark Meredith contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics