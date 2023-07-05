Secret Service confirms cocaine was found in White House

The substance found Sunday in the White House tested positive as cocaine, the Secret Service confirmed to Fox News.

The substance was initially found in the West Wing of the White House by a member of the Secret Service, which sparked an evacuation of the building and emergency response. A test was then conducted on the substance, which came back positive for cocaine, a spokesman for the Secret Service told Fox News on Wednesday.

President Biden was at Camp David at the time of the discovery of the substance. The president's son, Hunter, who is a recovered crack cocaine addict, was also at Camp David at the time of discovery.

But officials said the investigation into who brought the drug into the White House is ongoing. The cocaine was found in an area of the West Wing that is used by both guests and staff.

A hazmat team was called in response to the discovery of the substance to the area of 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The Secret Service blocked roads surrounding the White House.

"On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area," the U.S. Secret Service previously told Fox News Digital. "The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous."