See the photos: US troops celebrate Thanksgiving across the world

President Biden gave a shout-out to the troops spending Thanksgiving away from their loved ones this holiday season and called on Americans to "come together" regardless of differing politics.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden called into to the "Today" show during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday and gave thanks to the troops stationed abroad.
"We’re the greatest nation in the world," the president told NBC host Al Roker. "We have to come together…stop the rancor, you know? We have to bring the nation together."
Biden later said he and the first lady spoke with U.S. service members in a call thanking them "for the sacrifices" they make every day for the country.
"This Thanksgiving, Jill and I spoke with members of our Armed Forces to offer our sincere gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day to protect our freedom. They're the best of us," the president, who just turned 81 on Monday, wrote in a post Thursday on X.
Here’s a glimpse into what Thanksgiving looks like for the troops celebrating overseas this year:
SOUDA BAY, Greece - Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay's Minoan Taverna Galley hosted a Thanksgiving meal served by installation leadership on Nov. 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)
SOUDA BAY, Greece - Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, (left), and Master Chief Rafael Barney, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, (second from left), served food with other members of the installation leadership during a Thanksgiving meal hosted by Souda Bay's Minoan Taverna Galley on Nov. 23, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)
CAMP AACHEN, Germany - Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Peña of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division expresses his gratitude for his Soldiers' service at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel M. Aungst)
CAMP AACHEN, Germany - U.S. Soldiers of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel M. Aungst)
CAMP AACHEN, Germany - U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Joseph Russell of 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division serves a Thanksgiving meal to Soldiers at Camp Aachen, Germany, Nov. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
MKAB, Romania - U.S. soldiers eat lunch at Mihail Kogaleniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 23, 2023. Soldiers and personnel stationed at MKAB were treated to a feast at the post-dining facility to celebrate Thanksgiving Day. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Catalina Carrasco)
MKAB, Romania - From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Gallant, Col. Ricardo A. Turner, Col. Trevor Voelkel and Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Pena, 3rd Brigade Combat Team and 1st Combat Team command team, pose for a photo at Mihail Kogaleniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Catalina Carrasco)
CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Forward deployed U.S. service members play in a Thanksgiving flag football game at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Nov. 23, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington)
CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - U.S. Navy Capt. Suzanne Krauss, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, attend a Thanksgiving flag football game at CLDJ, Nov. 23, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington)
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea - Leadership from the 51st Fighter Wing serves food to Airmen at the Ginkgo Tree Dining Facility on Thanksgiving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea - Leadership from the 51st Force Support Squadron greet Airmen as they enter the Ginkgo Tree Dining Facility on Thanksgiving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
CASERMA EDERLE, Italy - Spc. Matthew Perez throws the football to his teammate during the annual Turkey Bowl tournament on Caserma Ederle. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
CASERMA EDERLE, Italy - Non-Commissioned Officers from the 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion lift the Turkey Bowl trophy after winning the 207th MIB(T) Turkey Bowl tournament. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
YOKOSUKA, Japan – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea serves Thanksgiving dinner to Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Nov. 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)
YOKOSUKA, Japan – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti eats Thanksgiving dinner with Sailors aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Nov. 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)
