Biden's Thanksgiving call for end to partisan 'rancor' takes heat after campaign blasts 'crazy MAGA nonsense'

President Biden’s message of Thanksgiving unity this year fell on deaf ears in some circles, especially after his campaign shared talking points for Democrats to rip MAGA relatives at Thanksgiving dinner the same day.

Some X users and media outlets noted Biden’s recent plea for an end to national "rancor" on the holiday was undercut by his campaign’s anti-Trump supporter Thanksgiving post shared the same day.

While speaking to NBC News anchor Al Roker on air ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Biden urged unity among all Americans.

"On this Thanksgiving, Al, we have to come together. We can have different political views, but we have one view. The one view is that we’re the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that," he said.

"We should focus on dealing with our problems and being together and stop the rancor. We have to bring the nation together and treat each other with a little bit of decency, and I think that’s where the vast majority of the American people are," Biden added.

On X, the president’s re-election campaign account, "Biden-Harris HQ," shared a post capitalizing on the political divide between Trump supporters at progressives at Thanksgiving dinner.

Titled, "Your handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving," the X thread shared talking points to respond to conservative rhetoric about subjects from immigration to the economy. One slide included responses to when someone claims "Trump secured our border!" to reply with a "No he didn’t," followed by claims that "All he did was separate families, put children in cages, and leave behind a broken immigration system for Joe Biden to clean up."

RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan shared the two sentiments side-by-side in an X post.

He wrote, "Biden to Al Roker: ’On this Thanksgiving, Al, we have to come together... We have to bring the nation together and treat each other with a little bit of decency.’ Biden campaign: Your Handy Guide for Responding To Crazy MAGA Nonsense This Thanksgiving."

Another X user ripped Biden’s message to Roker, declaring, "Then he should stop trying to divide us."

The New York Post published a story on the apparent hypocrisy, sharing a headline to X which read, "Biden campaign releases Thanksgiving talking points for ‘crazy MAGA nonsense’ on the same day he begs ‘stop the rancor.’"

Conservative blogger Mike LaChance ripped Biden’s call for unity, posting, "I seem to remember Biden calling half of the country terrorists."

Even NBC news noted the campaign didn't hear the spirit of his message to Roker, reporting, "His campaign didn’t hold back" from a "partisan message."

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.