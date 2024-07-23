Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Secret Service failures during Trump rally spur concerns for Netanyahu visit, McCaul says

Michael McCaul spoke with Fox News Digital after touring the Trump rally shooting site

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
GOP lawmaker on Trump assassination attempt: We saw 'lots of errors' in planning and conduct Video

GOP lawmaker on Trump assassination attempt: We saw 'lots of errors' in planning and conduct

 Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., reacts to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigning after the failed assassination attempt on former President Trump.

EXCLUSIVE: House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is raising concerns about the security of U.S. and world leaders visiting here in the wake of the failed assassination attempt against former President Trump.

"Yeah, I mean, of course," McCaul told Fox News Digital when asked whether security lapses at Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania ,rally made him concerned about the level of security around President Biden as well. "I would say any [leader]… We've got Netanyahu coming down tomorrow. That's a good example."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday as his country continues to be at war in Gaza with the pro-Palestine terror group Hamas.

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Michael McCaul and Benjamin Netanyahu

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul is raising concerns about elected officials' security ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress (Getty Images)

Security preparations are already underway on Capitol Hill, with fencing being seen around the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol as early as Tuesday morning. 

But nevertheless, the deadly shooting at Trump's rally earlier this month, in which one attendee was killed and two people were critically injured, has spurred concerns and conversations about elected officials' safety. Trump himself was shot in the ear and evacuated by Secret Service agents.

McCaul said of possible tension at Netanyahu's coming address, "I mean, the ingredients are there for it. It's ripe for violence."

He cited the threat of protests by pro-Palestine demonstrators, some of whom have consistently patrolled the Capitol complex in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, confronting pro-Israel lawmakers on both sides. More than 300 protesters were arrested in late October of last year after occupying the Cannon House Office building during a protest.

That same Capitol office building saw a massive protest on Tuesday, just a day before Netanyahu's speech. Protesters occupied the Cannon building rotunda, chantinng and waving banners before dozens were arrested by police, some detained with zipties. Among the banners were messages reading, "Jews say: Stop the genocide."

Fox News Digital reached out to Capitol police for more information.

PENNSYLVANIA OFFICERS NOT ALLOWED IN SECRET SERVICE COMMAND CENTER AT TRUMP RALLY, LAWMAKERS SAY ON SITE

Captiol with fences around it

Security fencing was put up around the U.S. Capitol as of Tuesday morning ahead of Netanyahu's speech the next day (Getty Images)

"This is where the feds and the Capitol Police really need to be working together," McCaul said. 

He was one of several House lawmakers on a bipartisan trip to Butler on Tuesday to tour the area of the attempted assassination. A 20-year-old gunman had opened fire from a rooftop just outside the rally perimeter after being spotted by rally-goers looking suspicious roughly an hour before the shooting. 

"The site visits are really important to really understand the dynamics at play, particularly a crime scene like this one, and as I understand we're the first group to actually go up on the roof of the assassination attempt," McCaul said.

TRUMP SHOOTING SITE GIVES BIRDS-EYE VIEW OF ‘DISORGANIZED’ RALLY SCENE, WITNESSES SAY

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania after a shooting (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

His first takeaway from the tour, the Texas Republican said, was "how close" the shooter was able to get to Trump's location. He also noted that there were several nearby areas where security teams could have been stationed but were not.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was very little communication between Secret Service and the local law enforcement," McCaul also said.

The shooting prompted a bipartisan wave of backlash against U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who resigned from her post on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics