Schumer’s ‘number one target’ says voters will see her Democrat Senate challenger as too extreme

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HARRISON, Maine — As she runs for a sixth six-year term in the U.S. Senate in left-leaning Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins is once again a top target for Democrats.

"I have been the number one target of Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, not only in this campaign, but the last two campaigns as well. I'm always his number one target," Collins told Fox News Digital in an exclusive national interview this week.

And it's no different this time around, as Collins seeks re-election in a competitive and high-profile 2026 race that is one of a handful across the country that will likely determine if Republicans keep control of their slim Senate majority.

Facing Collins will likely be military veteran and oyster farmer Graham Platner, the all-but-certain Democratic nominee after two-term Gov. Janet Mills, who was backed by Schumer and the Democratic Party establishment, dropped out of the race last week after significantly trailing Platner in fundraising and polling.

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Platner is supported by progressive champions Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The first-time candidate advocates an economically populist agenda as he takes aim at corporate influences and advocates for the working class.

Asked if Platner is too far to the left for voters in her northern New England state, Collins said, "I believe that will be the conclusion of Maine voters. But obviously I don't take anything for granted."

A Republican group supporting Collins is already blasting Platner in a new ad over controversial comments he made over a decade ago on Reddit about women and rape, and a well-publicized tattoo on his chest that resembled a Nazi symbol.

Among the comments is one from 2013, which Platner later deleted, that people concerned about rape should not "get so f---ed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to."

The candidate apologized for his controversial Reddit posts after they made headlines last fall soon after he launched his Senate campaign. Platner has said that he got the skull and crossbones tattoo in 2007 while drinking with fellow Marines stationed in Croatia. He said that he covered up the tattoo with a new design after learning last year that it resembled a Nazi symbol.

Asked if she'll take aim at Platner over his political baggage, Collins said, "Obviously I'm going to be contrasting my record of achievement and accomplishments with Graham Platner's approach, which is based in."

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Collins stopped, before saying, "I don't want to preview too much of our strategy."

But the senator added that she's "hoping that we can have a campaign that is civil, where we discuss issues and accomplishments. That's my goal."

Platner, who is running as an outsider, emphasizes that Collins is part of a "broken Washington" and "a generation of politicians who have failed us."

He has described Collins' moderate Republican image as a "charade," highlights her support for some of President Donald Trump' s agenda, and accuses her of being part of a political system that benefits the wealthy. "She and Republican politicians like her have prioritized the interests of billionaires and corporations over people," he has charged.

Republicans — as the party currently in power in Washington, D.C. — were already up against traditional political headwinds that lead to a loss of congressional seats. Add to that the challenging climate fueled by persistent inflation, rising gas prices tied to what polls show is an unpopular war with Iran and Trump's underwater approval ratings.

Asked how she can overcome the blame pointed at Republicans over the high cost of living, Collins noted she's championed the low income heating assistance program, which "helps low income families and seniors stay warm during the cold winter months. I just recently made sure the final tranche of money was released because there is a lot of need in the state of Maine, and the cost of living is high here."

Collins also emphasized her opposition to cuts "in food stamp benefits and in other programs that are designed for low income families, because I know how important they are."

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The senator was interviewed at a food bank that expanded thanks to federal funding which Collins helped obtain.

"It is so satisfying to be here today and to know that I played a very small role, but an essential role, in allowing this food bank to expand its community room, its kitchen, and to help it be even more successful," she touted. "This food bank is extraordinary. It serves more than 1,000 families every week."

The Democrats' narrow path to regain control of the Senate flows through Maine, and Collins will once again face an avalanche of attack ads.

Pointing to Schumer, Collins said, "last time he poured into Maine with his affiliated groups, more than $160 million, all in negative ads trashing me and misrepresenting my record. He's already doing that now."

But she added that "fortunately, the people of Maine are smart, and they know lies and distortions when they see it."