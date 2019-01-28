Schultz heckled, called profanity at event day after announcing possible 2020 bid

Howard Schultz, the self-made billionaire and former CEO of Starbucks, was heckled Monday during an event at a New York City Barnes & Noble over fears that an independent run in 2020 would all but guarantee President Trump’s second term.

Schultz, who grew up in subsidized housing in Canarsie, Brooklyn, and said in an interview that aired Sunday that he is "seriously considering running for president." His life story is compelling and different from Trump's. Schultz said he had to "fight his way out" from his humble beginnings whereas Trump benefited from his father's real estate business and connections in New York.

Many Democrats have been vocal about the dangers of a Schultz presidential run. One heckler in the audience on Monday summed up their concern, "Don't help elect Trump you egotistical billionaire a—hole," according to video that captured the exchange.

The crowd booed, but the heckler continued, "Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite who think they know how to run the work."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump on Monday said Schultz doesn’t have the "guts" to run for president.

"Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the ‘smartest person.’ Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.