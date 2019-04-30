Schiff says he'll send a criminal referral to DOJ for Erik Prince over alleged false statements to Congress

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that he will send a criminal referral Tuesday to the Justice Department for Erik Prince, whom he alleged gave false testimony to his panel over his 2016 meeting with a Russian banker with ties to President Vladimir Putin in Seychelles.

Schiff, D-Calif., at a Washington Post Live panel on Tuesday, claimed Prince misled members of the committee when he appeared in 2017.

“I do believe that there is very strong evidence that he willingly misled the committee and willingly made false statements to the committee,” Schiff told "The Washington Post’s" Bob Costa on Tuesday.

“The evidence is so weighty that the Justice Department needs to consider this. His testimony, which I can discuss because it is public record, was that his meeting in Seychelles with this Russian banker was purely by chance. He just happened to go to Seychelles for about a day and have a chance meeting with the Russian banker.”

Prince, the founder of the private military contractor Blackwater, and the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, testified in 2017 that the meeting with the Russian banker was a chance encounter. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed that the meeting was set up ahead of time.

“We know from the Mueller report that this was not a chance meeting,” Schiff said Tuesday. “We know there were communications after he returned.”

Schiff added that Prince had “discussions” with former White House adviser Steve Bannon about the meeting before he left, and “communications” after he returned from the meeting.

“Somehow, mysteriously, magically, the communications between Prince and Bannon have apparently fled their devices,” Schiff said. “In very material ways, I think the evidence strongly suggests that he willingly misled our committee and the Justice Department needs to consider whether there’s a prosecutable case.”

Schiff added that when Bannon appeared before his committee, he “refused to answer almost all of our questions.”

“He said he was not answering questions because the White House asked him not to,” Schiff said.

Schiff was also asked whether his panel felt that President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., or his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner gave false testimony.

“I don’t want to comment on any others. We have reached the point of ripeness with Prince’s testimony that we feel it appropriate to refer it,” Schiff said. “I don’t want to comment on any others.”

Schiff’s comments come in the midst of a heated battle between Congress and the White House over subpoenas for former and current officials to testify before House committees leading sweeping Trump-focused probes. Schiff’s panel is currently investigating the president’s finances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.