House Republicans call Minnesota fraud probe 'tip of the iceberg' as more blue states face scrutiny

The ongoing investigations into whether widespread fraud has roiled Minnesota's social welfare programs could soon spread to other blue states, if House Republicans get their way.

Several GOP lawmakers told Fox News Digital they wanted to see probes expanded into New York, California, Illinois, and Wisconsin, among other areas, as both Congress and the federal government bear down on Gov. Tim Walz's administration.

"Many in California and representatives from New York are telling us that what is happening in Minnesota — the fraud, the daycares, the fake use of daycares and the embezzlement of American taxpayer money, billions of dollars — is just the tip of the iceberg," Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., said all states should be investigated, particularly for potential COVID-19 pandemic-era fraud within the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

MINNESOTA AG BLASTS HOUSE HEARING ON FRAUD SCANDAL IN HIS STATE : 'A LOT OF BULLS--- FROM REPUBLICANS'

"The bottom line is we obviously have made it very, very easy to defraud the federal government. We know that that went on during COVID with the PPP dollars, with a lot of the money that was flowing out. You know, shame on us for not policing that," Harris said. "Honestly, we should look at all states."

Federal attorneys have accused the state of Minnesota of losing potentially billions of dollars to fraud across multiple programs including childcare, food aid, and autism assistance.

State officials like Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have accused Republicans in the federal government of inflating that number for political purposes but have conceded that they are working within Minnesota to root out how and why some money did go to fraudulent means.

'TIP OF THE ICEBERG': SENATE REPUBLICANS PRESS GOV WALZ OVER MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL

The political pressure from the scandal forced Walz to drop his bid for a third term earlier this month.

In addition to the federal government, Congress is also engaged in an investigation into the matter, led by the House Oversight Committee.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital earlier this month that the probe will likely serve as a blueprint to investigate other states.

COMER SAYS WALZ 'RETALIATED' AGAINST WHISTLEBLOWERS WHO WARNED OF MINNESOTA FRAUD FOR YEARS

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., told Fox News Digital he wanted to see that probe expanded into Democrat strongholds like California and New York, as well as Illinois, which borders his home state of Indiana.

"If it's happening in Minnesota, I am sure it's happened in California," Stutzman said. "I think that this is something that should be investigated not only in California, but also in Illinois, and also New York and other states. If anything, the burden of proof is on our governors across the country to show that they … have it under control."

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., alleged blue states were more vulnerable than red states.

BESSENT BLAMES WALZ AS TREASURY PROBES WHETHER MINNESOTA FRAUD FUNDS REACHED TERROR GROUP AL-SHABAB

"I think that we need to go after New York, California," Fine said. "I don't think you'll find this in red states, because we actually care about the future of the country. But I think in places with unified Democrat control, I think you're going to see widespread fraud everywhere."

And Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., said his own home state of Wisconsin should be investigated as well.

"Every state should be examined, including the state of Wisconsin, because I believe that the state of Wisconsin under the Evers administration has been cooking the books for our SNAP program," Van Orden told Fox News Digital.

"When you get to California, Illinois, and New York, that's gonna make Minnesota look like you just had lunch at Taco Bell."

If those blue states are targeted, allegations of fraud could emerge as a new political cudgel for House Republicans as they fight an uphill battle to retain the majority in Congress this November.

Seats in states like Wisconsin, New York, and California in particular could all prove pivotal to controlling the House of Representatives for both sides.

A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom defended his record in fighting fraud when reached by Fox News Digital on Monday.

"Since 2019, the Governor has blocked over $125 billion in fraud, arrested criminal parasites leaching off of taxpayers, and protected taxpayers from the exact kind of scam artists Trump celebrates, excuses, and pardons. Despite this, the myths about California continue to circulate," the spokesperson said.

Newsom is notably expected to be a top contender in what's likely to be a crowded 2028 Democratic White House primary.

Fox News Digital also reached out to governor's offices in Wisconsin, New York, and Illinois for comment.