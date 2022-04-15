Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Sasse replies to China's warning US is 'going down' a 'dangerous path' after congressional visit to Taiwan

Sen. Sasse downplays threats from Chinese government, says 'American people have no love of tyrants'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska responded to Chinese threats Friday after a congressional visit to Taiwan.

Sasse was one of six lawmakers who flew on a diplomatic visit to the Republic of China, often referred to as Taiwan. Sasse was in a group with senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio, Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. After the Chinese government warned the U.S. its actions were "dangerous," Sasse released a reply.

"The CCP can’t bully the American people or their representatives in the United States Congress," Sasse wrote. "Chairman Xi should remember two things: First, Congress plays a foundational role in the interpretation of the Taiwan Relations Act; second, the American people have no love of tyrants and instead instinctively support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan."

CHINA ACCUSES US, TAIWAN OFFICIALS OF ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ WITH UKRAINE COMPARISONS

"As President Tsai Ing-wen and I discussed today, the entire world knows that Chairman Xi approved and enabled Vladimir Putin’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Sasse added. "Xi likes to talk about territorial sovereignty, but the entire world has seen clearly his immoral and foolish decision to side with Putin as he targets civilians in an independent neighboring country."

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, members of an American congressional delegation, from left, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pose for a photo with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, and other Taiwanese officials during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. 

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, members of an American congressional delegation, from left, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pose for a photo with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, and other Taiwanese officials during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022.  (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

The bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers flew to Taiwan for an official visit Thursday, defying threats from the Chinese government.

Lawmakers from both the House and Senate landed in the country Wednesday morning to a warm welcome from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. The Chinese government soon released a statement condemning the visit.

"As the world sees more clearly who Putin and Xi are, they rally more enthusiastically to the side of Ukraine and Taiwan," Sasse concluded in his statement Friday.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Richard Burr, Rob Portman and Ben Sasse and Rep. Ronny Jackson were greeted on their arrival to Taiwan Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Richard Burr, Rob Portman and Ben Sasse and Rep. Ronny Jackson were greeted on their arrival to Taiwan Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan)

China on Thursday accused U.S. and Taiwanese officials of "playing with fire" after comparisons between the Ukraine-Russia war have been levied against Beijing and Taipei. 

Mainland China argues Taiwan is a rogue region of China and not an independent country. The U.S. has tenuously respected that designation for decades, even while sending military aid and occasional visits from U.S. officials to support Taiwan.

"There is a new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait," Chinese spokesman Wang Webin told reporters. "The root cause is that the authorities in Taiwan keep pushing the independence agenda by soliciting your support and that some in the U.S. attempt to use Taiwan to contain China. 

In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool File)

"They have been colluding with each other," he added. 

Fears that China may move to invade Taiwan have risen in recent years, thanks to China's increasing aggression in the region, including frequent air force flights near Taiwan's airspace.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

