Sarah Sanders says God 'wanted Donald Trump to become president'

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday said that she believes a higher power wanted her boss, Donald Trump, to be elected president.

"I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that He wanted Donald Trump to become president," Sanders told the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

Sanders, who held her first press briefing of 2019 and the first in 41 days on Monday, added, "That's why he's there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about."

Her response came after CBN's David Brody questioned if she was asked if it "blew [her mind]" that Trump, "of all people," was the sitting president.

The press secretary then chastised Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives for not condemning two freshman lawmakers who have been accused of harboring anti-Semitic views.

"I think it is outrageous that the leadership of Democrats haven't called on these people to either take their comments back. They haven't condemned them," Sanders said. "Anytime somebody who's not even associated with the President says something, the first thing is will you condemn. Will you say that this is terrible?"

Sanders added that "it's very hard at this point to even take a lecture from Democrats on what is moral and what isn't," in reference to Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling a border wall along the southern U.S. "immoral."

"The idea that protecting the people of your country, which is the fundamental duty of being president of the United States would in some way be immoral is a ridiculous charge," Sanders told the news station.

"I would think Speaker Pelosi may even regret making that comment because she's seen how ridiculous that sounds and how the evidence is so contrary to that comment," she continued.

Sanders added that "you can expect [Trump] to continue to lead on the effort" to build a wall, because "he's a natural born leader" and a wall is "a priority for him."