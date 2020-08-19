Tucker reveals the DNC party leaders don't want you to see, where extremism and anti-Americanism come out

The truly radical and occasionally anti-American voices in the Democratic Party have been on full display during this week's Democratic National Convention, though not in the sight of most of the viewing public, Tucker Carlson said Wednesday.

"You might not know this, but most of the actual convention events take place during daytime hours," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host explained. "The networks don't cover them. You have no idea they ever happen. There's a reason for that, obviously, but what a loss for the viewing public."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN DISTANCES ITSELF FROM FORMER WOMEN'S MARCH LEADER SARSOUR AFTER DNC APPEARANCE

At one event, Pastor Frederick Haynes III of Texas castigated President Trump and his supporters during a fiery opening prayer.

"You had the nerve to build a wall while at the same time you have in the harbor there in New York a Statue of Liberty ... Jesus will say, 'America, if you don't get your act together, you may well go to Hell,'" said Haynes at one point.

"Vote for Biden, doomed sinners, or you are going to Hell," commented Carlson, who noted that Haynes is a fan of radical anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan. The host went on to claim that contrary to mainstream thinking, "the Democratic Party that is a hotbed of religious extremism these days."

In another session, a man led a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, but changed the words -- and thereby the sentiment -- of the oath.

"One nation/Indivisible/With Liberty and Justice for all, someday," he said.

TROLLS FLOOD DNC NATIVE AMERICAN EVENT WITH ELIZABETH WARREN

"Someday, right," Carlson responded. "Someday, this could be a good country. Someday, if we are in charge. Otherwise, it's an awful place. Without us at the helm, America is terrible and not worth saving."

Still another speaker made the Orwellian claim that there are parts of history that "no one cares to see anymore," or as Carlson himself summed up: "There are parts of history no one cares to see anymore so we are getting rid of it."

DEMOCRATS ADOPT PARTY PLATFORM AT DNC AMID SOME PROGRESSIVE DISCONTENT

"If you're keeping track at home, or if not, we are at 'erase American history,' 'rewrite the Pledge of Allegiance' ... and turn Christianity into a political weapon," he said. "They have been busy over there at the DNC, but there's more, because now it's time for some granular policy discussions; the details of how to run the country."

Carlson then introduced J Mai, a graduate assistant at Wake Forest University's LGBT Center whose biography describes them as a "Black Vietnamese transgender non-binary gender-transcendent mermaid queenking currently living out their ever-evolving truths in Winston-Salem."

"Why can't folks imagine a world without the cops, why can't folks imagine a world without prisons, why can't people expand their imaginations to include community care, to include an abolitionist future?" Mai said in the clip. "I'm talking about for real-for real abolition, not just the watered-down DNC version of abolition. We're talking about abolishing the police, we're talking about abolishing ICE, we're talking about abolishing prisons."

"Democrats and their faithful lackeys the media have been telling you for weeks that none of this is real, you're imagining it," Carlson said. "'Democrats don't really want to take the cops away and leave you defenseless. Yes, they are voting to take billions from police departments across the country but that's not really defunding, it's redistributing'.

"But now, J Mai shows up and lets an entire animal shelter of cats out of the DNC's bag and lets you know that all your fears are true. We're doing exactly what you think we're doing."