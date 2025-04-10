Sanctuary governors Walz, Pritzker, Hochul called to testify before Congress

FIRST ON FOX: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., sent letters requesting testimony from "sanctuary governors" on Thursday as part of an ongoing committee investigation into sanctuary jurisdictions and their effects on public safety.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul were called to testify at a May 15 hearing before the committee to discuss the controversial sanctuary laws that are designed to protect illegal immigrants .

"The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is continuing to investigate sanctuary jurisdictions across the United States and their impact on public safety and the effectiveness of federal efforts to enforce the immigration laws of the United States," Comer told Fox News Digital. "Sanctuary jurisdictions and their obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities. This threatens Americans’ safety."

In addition to calling the Democratic governors before Congress, the committee is requesting:

"All documents and communications among or between any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the State of [Illinois, Minnesota, New York] related to the State of [Illinois, Minnesota, New York] sanctuary status;

"All documents and communications among or between any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the State of [Illinois, Minnesota, New York] and any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the federal government related to the State of [Illinois, Minnesota, New York] sanctuary status."

President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social post Thursday morning, continuing his push to eliminate sanctuary cities: "No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!"

In March, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams testified in a similar hearing before the House Oversight Committee, where members of Congress confronted the Democratic mayors on whether sanctuary status deterred immigration agents and law enforcement officials from successfully enforcing federal laws.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, roughly 2.4 million immigrants per year entered the U.S. between 2021 and 2024 under the Biden administration.

While the exact number of illegal migrants currently living in sanctuary cities is uncertain, there is a clear concentration of migrants in metro areas operating under sanctuary laws, creating barriers for ICE and immigration law enforcement officials to enforce laws.

"In addition to the efforts of the Trump Administration to ensure federal immigration enforcement can proceed unimpeded, Congress must determine whether further legislation is necessary to enhance border security and public safety," Comer told Fox News Digital. "It is imperative that federal immigration law is enforced and that criminal aliens are swiftly removed from our communities."

According to a New York Post report last week , a Department of Homeland Security official said the administration has made around 113,000 arrests and deported north of 100,000 illegal migrants.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston