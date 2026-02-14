Rubio meets with Zelenskyy ahead of crucial Geneva talks as he says Trump wants solution that 'ends bloodshed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, saying that President Donald Trump "wants a solution that ends the bloodshed once and for all."

"Met with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa on Ukraine's security and deepening defense and economic partnerships," Rubio wrote in an X post where he shared a photo of him shaking hands with the Ukrainian leader. "President Trump wants a solution that ends the bloodshed once and for all."

Earlier Saturday, Zelenskyy revealed he had spoken with Rubio as well as Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of trilateral talks in Geneva, which he said his government expected to be "truly productive."

"I had a conversation with envoys of President Trump @stevewitkoff and @JaredKushner, ahead of the trilateral meetings in Geneva," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "We count on the meetings being truly productive."

Zelenskyy said they also discussed "some developments following the meetings in Abu Dhabi, which were held at the end of last month and the beginning of this month.

"Not everything can be shared over the phone, and our negotiating team will present Ukraine’s position next week," the Ukrainian president added.

After the Abu Dhabi talks, Zelenskyy told reporters that the U.S. had set a June deadline for Moscow and Kyiv to strike a peace agreement.

"The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule," Zelenskyy said at the time, according to the Associated Press.

Zelenskyy added at the time that if the June deadline is not met, the Trump administration would likely put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv to meet.

On Saturday, he also thanked the U.S. for its "constructive approach" to ending the war.

"We greatly appreciate that America consistently maintains a constructive approach and is ready to assist in protecting lives," Zelenskyy wrote. I thank President Trump, his team, and the people of the United States for their support.

Rubio on Saturday also said he had discussed peace between Ukraine and Russia at the Munich Security Conference with his G7 counterparts.

"Met with my @G7 counterparts in Munich to advance @POTUS’s vision of pursuing peace through strength," Rubio wrote. "We discussed ongoing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, promote stability in Venezuela, and address global threats to achieve international peace and prosperity."

The trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine are expected to start on Tuesday in Geneva.