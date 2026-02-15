Expand / Collapse search
Marco Rubio

Rubio defends US assault on Venezuela, calls out reporter for trying to start a fight

Secretary of State defends 'successful' operation that captured Venezuelan leader on narco-terrorism charges

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Rubio defends US capture of Maduro, notes allies do not have to approve

Rubio defends US capture of Maduro, notes allies do not have to approve

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday, calling out a reporter for trying to stir trouble at a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Feb. 15, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday, going on to call out a reporter for supposedly trying to stir up tension during a press conference.

Rubio made the statement during a joint appearance with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. A reporter referenced Fico's previous criticism of the U.S. operation against Maduro and asked whether he stood by it, leading Rubio to address the issue first while he was answering other questions from the same reporter.

"I think you asked him a question in order to, like, see if you can get him against us, or something… A lot of countries didn't like what we did in Venezuela. That's okay. That was in our national interest," Rubio said. 

"I'm sure there's something you may do one day that we don't like, and we'll say we didn't like that you did this," Rubio continued, while turning to Fico. "So what? That doesn't mean we're not going to be friends, we're not going to be partners," Rubio said.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES VENEZUELA TURNING OVER MILLIONS OF BARRELS OF OIL TO US GOVERNMENT 'IMMEDIATELY'

Marco Rubio and Robert Fico

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico shake hands at the end of a joint press conference in Bratislava, Slovakia, on February 15, 2026. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"We have very close allies that didn't like what we did in that regard. I can tell you what, it was successful. It was necessary, because the guy was a narco-terrorist, and we made him a bunch of offers," the secretary continued. 

"And look what's happened in Venezuela in the six weeks since he's been gone," Rubio said acknowledging that the country still has "a long way to go."

"There's still much work that needs to be done, but I can tell you Venezuela is much better off today than it was six weeks ago. So we're very proud of that project. And I know some will disagree … I think everyone can now agree that Venezuela has an opportunity at a new future that wasn't there six weeks ago," he added.

Rubio's statement comes days after President Donald Trump recounted the military's strength during the operation to capture Maduro. Trump, speaking in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, honored U.S. special forces and their families for their roles in the operation.

STATE DEPT CONFIRMS 'LIMITED NUMBER' OF PERSONNEL IN CARACAS WORKING TO RESUME VENEZUELA DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

"It was in a matter of minutes before (Maduro) was on a helicopter being taken out of there. They had to go through steel doors," Trump said Friday afternoon. "The steels were like it was like paper-maché. You know what paper-maché is? That's weak paper."

U.S. special operations forces carried out the successful capture of Maduro and his wife on sweeping narcotics charges. Trump celebrated that there wasn't single U.S. casualty during the operation, despite Maduro being housed on a heavily-armed military base.

"These guys blasted through every door," Trump continued Friday. "They got up to him before he got to the big safe. But that wouldn't have worked either, because they had equipment that was going to knock that out in a matter of minutes, but he never got there. It went so fast."

US troops blasted through steel doors 'like it was like papier-mache' during Maduro capture: Trump Video

Maduro was whisked off on a helicopter, before he was brought to the U.S., where he faces federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-trafficking conspiracy and weapons-related offenses. He is being held in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

