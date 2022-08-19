Ron Klain says Biden not 'creating a s---tstorm every day' like Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that President Biden isn't "creating a s---tstorm every day" like former President Trump.

Klain made the comments during the Politico Playbook Deep Dive podcast released Friday.

When asked what about Biden is the least understood by the media and public, Klain said that he doesn't believe Biden is "out there less than his predecessors," and added that "Donald Trump created an expectation of a President creating a s--tstorm every single day," and that led to a cycle of cable news coverage."

Klain went on to say that "[Biden's] not tweeting out random personal attacks on people, he's not getting in the middle of culture wars, he's not just stirring the pot to get on TV."

During the podcast interview, Klain said that he gets more work done when Biden isn't in Washington, D.C.

"I definitely get more done when he's not here," he said. "No question about it."

The White House chief of staff also said that there's an "extreme MAGA" group in the Republican Party which has no plan to bring down inflation.

"We have an extreme MAGA group in the Republican Party that has no real plan to bring down inflation," Klain said. "I think that choice [is] between a party that’s standing up to the special interests and delivering change, and … an extreme party, a party that’s talking about, well, some of the leaders talking about abolishing Social Security and Medicare every five years."