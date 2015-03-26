Romney campaign meets with Washington Post, wants 'outsourcing' story retracted

The Washington Post will not retract a story about how Bain Capital, under the leadership of Mitt Romney, invested in companies that specialized in outsourcing domestic jobs, following a meeting Wednesday between campaign and newspaper officials.

POLITICO reports that campaign officials argued the June 21 story was incomplete and inaccurate, in part because Security and Exchange Commission documents were misinterpreted.

"We are very confident in our reporting," a Washington Post spokesperson told POLITICO after the meeting.

The Romney campaign would not discuss the meeting.

The Obama campaign has seized on the Post story, running ads and saying Romney would outsource American jobs, if elected.

Click here to read more.