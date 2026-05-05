RFK Jr. unveils initiative targeting 'overuse' of psychiatric medications, especially among children

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Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday unveiled a new initiative targeting what he described as the "overuse" of psychiatric medications, part of a broader push to confront the nation's mental health crisis.

Speaking Monday at a Make America Healthy Again Institute summit, Kennedy said the effort will emphasize the appropriate deprescribing of psychiatric drugs while shifting care toward prevention and more holistic treatment approaches.

"Today, we take clear and decisive action to confront our nation’s mental health crisis by addressing the overuse of psychiatric medications — especially among children," Kennedy said in a statement.

"We will support patient autonomy, require informed consent and shared decision-making, and shift the standard of care toward prevention, transparency, and a more holistic approach to mental health."

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Antidepressants rank among the most commonly prescribed drugs in the United States, with a 2025 survey of over 30,000 adults showing that 16.6% were using them, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Kennedy stressed the effort is not about forcing patients off medication, the outlet reported.

"Let me be clear: If you are taking psychiatric medication, we are not telling you to stop," Kennedy said. "We are making sure you — and your clinician — have the information and support to make the right decision for you."

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In a letter released Monday, HHS urged providers to prioritize informed consent and shared decision-making, and to routinely reassess the risks and benefits of psychiatric medications with patients.

The department also highlighted other ways to treat mental health issues, including therapy, family support, better nutrition and exercise, when appropriate.

At the same time, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced new guidance allowing physicians to be reimbursed for helping patients safely taper off psychiatric medications and monitor withdrawal.

The plan also includes a new report on prescribing trends, more training for doctors, and a panel of experts to guide future decisions on medication use.

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An HHS spokesperson pointed to rising prescription rates among children, including increases in ADHD diagnoses and antidepressant use, arguing the trend reflects "overmedicalization" and a need to expand non-drug, evidence-based treatment options.

"HHS is committed to elevating the role of nonmedication treatments and scalable, evidence-based solutions to improve mental health and prevent the unnecessary initiation of psychiatric medications," an HHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.