RFK Jr tells lawmakers that ‘every abortion is a tragedy’ at confirmation hearing

Every abortion is a "tragedy," President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., told lawmakers Wednesday.

While Kennedy previously voiced support for abortion even in the late stages of pregnancy, Kennedy told the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday he would carry out Trump’s policy priorities concerning abortion.

"I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy," Kennedy said at his confirmation hearing. "I agree with him that we cannot be a moral nation if we have 1.2 million abortions a year. I agree with him that the states should control abortion. President Trump has told me that he wants to end late-term abortions, and he wants to protect conscience exemptions."

"I serve at the pleasure of the president," Kennedy said. "I’m going to implement his policies."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 625,978 abortions were reported from 48 areas in 2021.

Trump has said on multiple occasions that he supports abortion in certain instances, and said that "powerful exceptions" for abortion would remain in place under his administration.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has altered his position on abortion several times in the past year. Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 election, has historically stated that he doesn’t believe the government should step in with a woman’s choice to end a pregnancy, despite his "personally pro-life" stance.

In May, Kennedy said he supported abortions in the third trimester, although he later followed up and said he does back some restrictions.

Kennedy’s views appeared at odds with one another, and Democratic lawmakers said they were "confused" by his answers on abortion.

"Mr. Kennedy, I’m confused. You have clearly stated in the past that bodily autonomy is one of your core values. The question is, do you stand for that value or not?" Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said during the confirmation hearing. "When was it that you decided to sell out the values you have had your whole life in order to be given power by President Trump?"

Other lawmakers voiced concerns about Kennedy’s nomination, including Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

"Frankly, you frighten people," Whitehouse said, after claiming that there was a measles outbreak in Rhode Island for the first time since 2013 amid a broader discussion about Kennedy’s stance on vaccines.

Kennedy pushed back on "news reports" that he is anti-vaccine and anti-industry in his opening statements Wednesday, noting that all his children are vaccinated. He also has previously said that he isn't interested in taking "away anybody's vaccines."

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.