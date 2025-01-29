Multiple outbursts erupt at RFK Jr hearing: 'You are!'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, was interrupted by multiple outbursts during his hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning.

"I want to make sure the committee is clear about a few things. News reports have claimed that I'm anti-vaccine or any industry. I am neither. I am pro safety," Kennedy said in his opening remarks before a protester shouted at him.

"You are," the female protester was heard shouting at Kennedy when he said he is not anti-vaccine.

Minutes later, another outburst erupted in the hearing, sparking Senate Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo to issue a warning to not disrupt the hearing.

"To the audience, comments from the audience are inappropriate and out of order. And if there are any further disruptions, the committee will recess until the police can restore order. Please follow the rules of the committee. Mr. Kennedy, you may proceed," Crapo said.

Another protester was spotted in the audience holding a sign reading, "Vaccines Save Lives, Not RFK JR."

Kennedy’s hearing on Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee is just the first, with the nominee scheduled to again join lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Thursday to appear before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The nominee has come under fire for his critical stance on vaccines, which he defended in his opening statement.

"I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish. And nobody called me anti-fish. And I believe that … that vaccines play a critical role in health care. All of my kids are vaccinated. I've read many books on vaccines. My first book in 2014, a first line of it is ‘I am not anti-vaccine’ and last line is ‘I am not anti-vaccine.’ Nor I'm the enemy of food producers, American farms and the bedrock of our culture, of our politics, of our national security," he said on Wednesday.

"In my advocacy, I've often disturbed this status quo. I am asking uncomfortable questions. Well, I'm not going to apologize for that. We have massive health problems in this country that we must face," he added.

Protesters disrupting Senate hearings for Trump's administration picks has become a common theme, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also facing protesters in their respective hearings earlier this month.