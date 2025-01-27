RFK Jr. likely to be confirmed as health secretary, Dr. Siegel says

The confirmation hearing to consider the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) is expected to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The highly anticipated hearing follows the introduction of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement – a campaign to revolutionize health in the country.

On "Fox & Friends" Monday morning, Fox News Senior Medical Analyst Dr. Marc Siegel expressed his confidence in RFK’s confirmation being successful.

"He's right in the middle of a really important issue in this country, and it's why he's going to get in," Siegel predicted. "We are not healthy here. We are a sick society."

According to Siegel, 45% of U.S. adults and 20% of children are obese, which can lead to diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

The MAHA agenda focuses on nutrition as a key element of creating a healthier nation.

Siegel agreed that "we have to start with the food we eat," commenting on the health hazards of ultraprocessed foods.

"So, a little kid says, ‘Let me have that cereal that looks like it came from Mars,’ but it has empty calories in it. It's got chemicals in it. They get addicted to it, and they don't eat healthy foods."

Siegel emphasized the need to bring back a "farm to fork" method of food supply and nutrition.

"Our farmers will love that," he said. "We need to support our farmers and go back to organic food – farm to fork – without the chemicals. That's what Kennedy wants."

RFK’s movement aims to promote better health through several avenues, including outlawing dyes and additives in food that lead to chronic disease, removing toxins from the environment, combating corporate corruption and supporting regenerative agriculture.

Siegel echoed that the goal is to "make people feel better," which includes weighing less and exercising more.

"I would add to his agenda tax incentives for gym memberships," the doctor suggested. "You join a gym; you get a tax incentive."

"We are a very sedentary society," he went on. "Let's get us exercising again, eating right again, losing weight. The obesity epidemic is causing a huge amount of health issues in this country."

In a separate interview with Fox News Digital, Siegel elaborated that the U.S. has a "sick care system rather than a healthcare system."

"It is a combination of big insurance and big pharma, which profits when we are ill," he said.

"If we exercise more and drink less and eat healthier foods, we are going to be healthier."

Siegel shared how obesity leads to inflammation and other "expensive diseases" that he treats in his own practice, like hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, sleep apnea, stroke, cancer, joint problems, back pain and Alzheimer’s disease.

"If we exercise more and drink less and eat healthier foods, we are going to be healthier, which is an enormous saving in healthcare costs," he noted.

There should be focus on removing chemicals and dyes in foods, Siegel reiterated, along with a push for less addictive food and freshly grown produce, especially in schools.

The doctor also suggested more emphasis on non-invasive wellness modalities like yoga, acupuncture and chiropractic care.