RFK Jr. says he'll debate Biden, Trump moments after president laughs him off

President Biden responded with smiles Wednesday, after being asked about debating former President Donald Trump a third time, and possibly even Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Shortly after the president laughed off the possibility of debating RFK Jr., the latter posted on X that he'd be debating both Trump and Biden.

"I’m happy to report that I will meet the criteria to participate in the [CNN] debate before the June 20 deadline," RFK Jr. wrote. "I look forward to holding Presidents Biden and Trump accountable for their records in Atlanta on June 27 to give Americans the debate they deserve."

Biden met with reporters at the Joint Chiefs Combatant Commander’s Meeting on Wednesday, where he provided a few statements before the meeting.

After finishing, reporters quickly shouted as many questions as they could before being moved out of the room.

One of those reporters was Fox News Channel White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked Biden, "Did you see Trump said he’ll do a third debate?"

The president is seen on video smiling and looking down after hearing Doocy’s question.

"Would you? Why not debate a third time? Why Not?" Doocy asked.

Another reporter asked Biden if he was looking forward to the debates, and he answered, "I am. Come on."

Doocy then asked Biden a question, which the reporter captured using his iPhone.

"You don’t want to debate RFK Jr.," Doocy asked, which Biden acknowledged with a smile. "That’s a no?"

Biden and Trump solidified plans to face off during debates in June and September.

Trump gave Biden an open invitation to debate anytime, anywhere, and Biden stepped up and told Trump to "make my day" in a heavily edited video on social media.

Alongside Biden’s announcement came a letter from his campaign to the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), which revealed a few critical limits that the Biden camp placed on any debate with Trump.

The demands included not having an audience, so the debates could benefit the American voters watching on TV, not to be used as entertainment with "raucous or disruptive partisans and donors."

The Biden camp also demanded microphones be muted after the time expires, a limit on the number of major new outlets that can host a 2024 presidential debate, and no participation by RFK Jr., or any other 3rd-party candidates.

"The debates should be one-on-one, allowing voters to compare the only two candidates with any statistical chance of prevailing in the Electoral College — and not squandering debate time on candidates with no prospect of becoming President," Biden's team wrote.

Kennedy condemned the requirement in a post on X, accusing both Trump and Biden of colluding to block him from the debate stage.

"Presidents Trump and Biden are colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want," RFK Jr. wrote. "They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win. Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy."

