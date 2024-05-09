Biden gives 3-word response when asked when he'll debate Trump

President Biden gave a three-word response when he was asked whether he would debate former President Trump prior to the election.

"Set it up," the Democratic president told reporters following a ceremony celebrating the WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces, on Thursday afternoon.

Biden's statement came after Trump repeatedly said he would debate Biden "anywhere, anytime, anyplace."

Two weeks ago, Biden said that he would be "happy" to debate the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

"I am, somewhere. I don't know when," the president said in an interview with broadcaster Howard Stern on Friday, April 26. "I'm happy to debate him."

Shortly after Biden's interview with Stern, Trump posted to his Truth Social account inviting Biden to debate him at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

"In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT - A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT!" Trump posted to Truth Social. "It’s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight - on National Television, I'll wait around!"

The former president also suggested the White House as the venue, saying it would be "very comfortable" for the pair.

"We'll do it at the White House," Trump said. "That would be very comfortable, actually. You tell me where. We're ready."

Trump has repeatedly told reporters that he is "ready, willing and able" to debate Biden.

"We're ready, willing and able. We don't see him and I don't think he'll be here. Maybe next week he'll do it," Trump told reporters at the Manhattan Criminal Court.

"I doubt it," Trump said. "But maybe next week."

Biden has not nailed down a date to debate Trump, saying last month that his participation would depend on the former president's behavior.

"Depends on his behavior," Biden said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Biden's campaign for comment, but has not yet heard back.

