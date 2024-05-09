Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden gives 3-word response when asked when he'll debate Trump

Former President Trump has repeatedly said he would debate President Biden

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Biden inches closer to debate with Trump: 'Set it up' Video

Biden inches closer to debate with Trump: 'Set it up'

President Biden said he would debate former President Trump ahead of the election.

President Biden gave a three-word response when he was asked whether he would debate former President Trump prior to the election.

"Set it up," the Democratic president told reporters following a ceremony celebrating the WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces, on Thursday afternoon.

Biden's statement came after Trump repeatedly said he would debate Biden "anywhere, anytime, anyplace."

Two weeks ago, Biden said that he would be "happy" to debate the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee. 

TRUMP SUGGESTS WHITE HOUSE AS VENUE FOR DEBATE WITH BIDEN: ‘WOULD BE VERY COMFORTABLE’

Joe Biden and Donald Trump split image

When asked about a debate with former President Trump, President Biden said, "set it up." (Getty Images)

"I am, somewhere. I don't know when," the president said in an interview with broadcaster Howard Stern on Friday, April 26. "I'm happy to debate him."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN DEMANDS BIDEN DEBATE HIM 'MUCH EARLIER' AND MORE OFTEN

Shortly after Biden's interview with Stern, Trump posted to his Truth Social account inviting Biden to debate him at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan. 

"In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT - A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT!" Trump posted to Truth Social. "It’s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight - on National Television, I'll wait around!" 

Donald Trump and Joe Biden debating

Trump and Biden debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.  (Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS)

The former president also suggested the White House as the venue, saying it would be "very comfortable" for the pair. 

"We'll do it at the White House," Trump said. "That would be very comfortable, actually. You tell me where. We're ready." 

Trump has repeatedly told reporters that he is "ready, willing and able" to debate Biden.

"We're ready, willing and able. We don't see him and I don't think he'll be here. Maybe next week he'll do it," Trump told reporters at the Manhattan Criminal Court.

"I doubt it," Trump said. "But maybe next week."

US President Joe Biden speaking at an event

President Biden speaks during an event to recognize the 2023 WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 9, 2024.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden has not nailed down a date to debate Trump, saying last month that his participation would depend on the former president's behavior.

"Depends on his behavior," Biden said. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Biden's campaign for comment, but has not yet heard back.

