Cheryl Hines shares harrowing evacuation from White House Correspondents' Dinner as gunshots rang out

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Cheryl Hines is detailing the terrifying moment she and husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner after apparent gunshots were heard.

"Okay so I just got back from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. That was a crazy moment in time," Hines said, via her Instagram Stories.

"So we were there, and we heard shots, everybody got under the tables, nobody knew what was going on, and then Bobby's security detail surrounded us, and took us, had to lift me over chairs, because I'm in heels, and a gown," she added. "They took us through all of the back ways, and we got in the car and left."

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Shortly after, Hines gave another update on social media.

"Thank you for everyone reaching out asking if we're okay, and we are okay. I'm in my pajamas now watching the news break just like you guys, but everybody stay safe."

Chaos broke out at the event Saturday night when suspected gunman Cole Allen reportedly stormed a security checkpoint and opened fire.

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President Donald Trump was immediately rushed from the ballroom at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Video from inside the event showed attendees taking cover under tables as panic spread through the room.

The moment carried additional weight for several attendees whose lives had already been shaped by political violence, including Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk.

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"The people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones that [shooters] go after," Trump said late on Saturday evening from a press conference at the White House. "They don't go after the ones that don't do much because they like it that way."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, was swiftly escorted out of the room on Saturday, an HHS official told Fox News Digital. His family history is closely tied to two tragic assassinations.

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Trump hailed law enforcement during his press conference from the White House late on Saturday, saying the situation was "incredibly acted upon by Secret Service and law enforcement."

"[The suspect] had a long way to go. That was really a first line of defense. And they got him. And they really, you know, they acted incredibly," he continued.

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The suspected gunman, identified as a 31-year-old Cole Allen of California, was taken into custody.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this post.