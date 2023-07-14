RFK Jr claims Biden troop mobilization is prep for ‘ground war with Russia’

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. claimed that President Biden's mobilization of troops to support Operation Atlantic Resolve is preparation for a "ground war with Russia."

Kennedy reacted to Biden's decision to call up thousands of military reservists to bolster U.S. troops in Europe as part of the 2014 operation.

"President Biden just called up 3,000 reservists to augment U.S. troops in Europe as part of 'Operation Atlantic Resolve,'" Kennedy tweeted on Friday.

"I want people to understand what this troop mobilization is about," he continued. "It's about preparing for a ground war with Russia."

On Thursday, Biden announced that his administration is mustering reserve troops to ensure the "effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve in and around the United States European Command’s area of responsibility."

The president is calling up 3,000 reserve troops from the Selected and Individual Ready Reserves, with no more than 450 from the Individual Ready Reserve.

Biden's troop augmentation comes while the president is overseas for the NATO conference.

"This is reckless [and] dangerous," Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz tweeted. "I want to see Putin defeated, but UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES should U.S. servicemen [and] women be sent to fight in Ukraine."

"Biden’s weakness started this war [and] now he’s threatening to put our military in a shooting war with Russia," Cruz added.

GOP Utah Sen. Mike Lee weighed in on the president's European mobilization in a Twitter thread, warning that the move is "daring Russia to shoot first."

"I’ve been trying to figure out what this means. Bottom line up front: President Biden is arguably walking the U.S. up to the line of war and daring Russia to shoot first," Lee wrote.