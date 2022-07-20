Republicans hammer Kerry over massive emissions from family private jet: 'It's insulting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several Republican lawmakers criticized John Kerry following a Fox News Digital report Tuesday showing his family private jet has emitted more than 300 metric tons of carbon since President Biden took office.

The lawmakers accused Kerry, who President Biden appointed to be the federal government's lead global climate envoy, of hypocrisy, arguing he has taken advantage of the same fossil fuels he is attempting to force Americans to transition away. Kerry's family private jet has made 48 trips, emitting about 325 metric tons of carbon, since January 2021, according to data obtained Tuesday by Fox News Digital.

"Joe Biden launched his war on American energy on his first day in office, shutting down domestic energy production and making us reliant on our enemies," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"But while Americans are struggling to afford gas and being lectured about ‘transitioning’ their energy use, Biden’s cabinet is jetting around the world wasting the same fossil fuels they say they want to ban," Hawley continued. "Americans can see the hypocrisy and it’s insulting."

During his time as special presidential envoy for climate, Kerry has jetted off to climate meetings worldwide, often reiterating the need for leaders and private institutions to rapidly transition from fossil fuel use to green energy. He has focused his ire particularly on coal power plants, natural gas providers and oil companies

Critics ripped Kerry in June after he said the U.S. "absolutely" didn't need additional fossil fuel drilling.

"The Biden administration is wildly out of touch with every day Americans," Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Fox News Digital. "While Biden officials fly around in private jets and preach about their woke green agenda, Montana families are worried about paying sky-high gas costs and heating their homes."

This week, Kerry traveled to a United Nations climate conference in Germany to negotiate global emissions reductions and climate financing. A spokesperson for Kerry told Fox News Digital that he didn't travel to the meeting via private jet and that he goes to such events using commercial airlines or government planes.

"Smug, hypocritical, hammering middle-class families, and now this: John Kerry is one of the single biggest polluters & GHG emitters in the world," Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, tweeted Tuesday. "Once again, I call for him to resign."

Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy tweeted that Kerry should "save some flight time and call me."

"Alaska can produce more oil, AND protect the environment," he said.