Climate czar Kerry ripped over energy claim: 'We absolutely don't' need to drill for more oil

Twitter users reacted to Biden climate czar John Kerry's assertions that the U.S. "absolutely" does not need to drill for more oil and gas amid an ongoing energy crisis and record-high gas prices, lambasting him for being "out of touch" and for prompting a strategy that is not "feasible."

Kerry, speaking at an event hosted by the University of Southern California's Center of Public Diplomacy last Friday, railed against fossil fuels, saying that energy security concerns are "driving" complaints that the U.S. needs to perform more domestic drilling and return to coal.

"No, we don't," he said. "We absolutely don't. And we have to prevent a false narrative from entering into this…"

An RNC Research tweet captured the statement and sparked outrage from critics and commentators alike, with several noting the departure from other top Democrats' narratives.

"Ketchup Kerry is out of touch with reality," radio host Justin Barclay wrote in a quote tweet.

Gasbuddy writer Patrick De Haan, who frequents energy issues including soaring gas prices, criticized Kerry for his natural energy push, saying "let’s see that private jet fly on solar please."

Radio host Buck Sexton, among the most recognizable critics, ripped Kerry as well, writing that "he absolutely does not care that millions of Americans can’t afford gas and are running up debt on their grocery bills," and adding that "Kerry thinks people who didn’t marry into fortunes created by other men (twice!) are chumps who must suffer to save the climate."

Additional commentary came from bestselling author and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who said he disagreed with the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and from editor and writer Jazz Shaw, who jabbed at Kerry by saying he had yet to figure out which Orwellian "Animal Farm" character he is trying to play.

"Relying on foreign oil imports while pretending to use wind & solar is not a feasible strategy," Ramaswamy wrote.

Other Democrats have been criticized for mixed messaging on domestic energy policies, including President Biden, who, in the past, demanded less reliance on fossil fuels, yet recently sent a letter to seven oil executives demanding to know why the flow of gas has been restricted from the market. Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm, took to mainstream outlets early Thursday to double down on the president's recent rhetoric, contrasting Kerry in some ways, while simultaneously admonishing fossil fuel dependence in another.

Circling back to other Democrats, market strategist Martin Pelletier slammed party leaders – including Kerry – for "mixed signals" on Twitter.

"Such mixed signals from this govt. Drill more oil wells or we will tax you, drill less oil wells because of climate change," he wrote, quote tweeting the RNC.

Others wondered if Biden and Kerry discuss the issue or if Democrats seeking reelection this November stand by Kerry's statement, including Michael Graham, publisher and managing editor of Inside Sources, who asked, "How many Democrats running for re-election in 2022 agree with this top level Biden admin official?"