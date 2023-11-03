Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Republican National Committee announces location, criteria for fourth GOP presidential debate

The Republican National Committee announced Friday the increasingly stringent requirements for the party's fourth presidential debate

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
close
Laura: In 2024, our election season will be invaded by a TikTok army Video

Laura: In 2024, our election season will be invaded by a TikTok army

FOX News host Laura Ingraham warns of potential Chinese influence on the 2024 elections through the Chinese-owned TikTok on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced the date and location of the fourth GOP presidential debate, as well as the criteria each of the candidates must meet to qualify.

In a Friday press release the RNC revealed the debate would be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but did not specify a venue.

According to the release, candidates will need to be polling "at least 6% in two national polls, or 6% in one national poll and 6% in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states," meaning Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. The polls must be ones recognized by the RNC.

GOP presidential debate

FOX News Media’s "Democracy 24: FOX News Republican Primary Debate" drew a staggering 12.8 million total viewers. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The polling requirement must be met no later than 48 hours before the debate, and must have been conducted by Sep. 15.

Additionally, candidates must have at least 80,000 unique donors to their campaigns, and at least 200 unique donors per state or U.S. territory in at least 20 states and/or territories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They must also have signed the candidate pledge that includes an agreement not to participate in any non-RNC sanctioned debate and to support the eventual Republican nominee.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics