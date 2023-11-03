Republican National Committee announces location, criteria for fourth GOP presidential debate

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced the date and location of the fourth GOP presidential debate, as well as the criteria each of the candidates must meet to qualify.

In a Friday press release the RNC revealed the debate would be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but did not specify a venue.

According to the release, candidates will need to be polling "at least 6% in two national polls, or 6% in one national poll and 6% in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states," meaning Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. The polls must be ones recognized by the RNC.

The polling requirement must be met no later than 48 hours before the debate, and must have been conducted by Sep. 15.

Additionally, candidates must have at least 80,000 unique donors to their campaigns, and at least 200 unique donors per state or U.S. territory in at least 20 states and/or territories.

They must also have signed the candidate pledge that includes an agreement not to participate in any non-RNC sanctioned debate and to support the eventual Republican nominee.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.