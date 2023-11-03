Black voters in Milwaukee list complaints on Biden, Democratic Party ahead of 2024: 'We're damned anyways'

Black voters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are feeling uninspired and potentially not motivated to vote for President Biden in advance of 2024, according to a CNN report, Friday.

Joanna Brooks, who owns a yoga studio in Glendale, said that the Democratic Party has taken Black voters for granted.

"Black people in general, I think, tend to be pretty loyal to the Democratic Party," Brooks said. "Sometimes I wonder, just based on how that party has performed thus far for people so far, if they should continue to be."

"I hear people saying [that] they're not gonna vote," Milwaukee voter Eric Jones said of the 2024 presidential election. "That's my fear. They see [Biden and Trump], and they're gonna say, ‘screw it. We're damned anyways.'"

"When the factories and the manufacturing left, jobs left," he told CNN. "When jobs leave and opportunities leave, then you have certain things that are domino effects."

Jones said that the recipe for popularity as a political candidate was simple. "You bring opportunities, you bring jobs, you get votes. Plain and simple."

When asked who he would choose between former President Donald Trump and Biden, a canvasser with Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC), Devonta Johnson, admitted that would be a difficult choice to make.

"That's a tough one," he said, smiling.

Other community and statewide organizers said that the stakes were high for winning the Black vote in Wisconsin.

"There's no way to win a statewide election that doesn't run through the Black community," BLOC executive director Angela Lang said. "What happens in Milwaukee can impact the rest of the state, which ultimately can impact the rest of the country."

Some Democrats are worried about Black male voter turnout as they campaign for 2024 and argue the party is "failing" to reach Black males and younger Black voters, the Washington Post reported.

Internal party analysis reportedly showed that Black male turnout and younger Black voter turnout were much lower in certain states in the 2022 midterms.

"The Democratic Party has been failing epically at reaching this demographic of Black men — and that’s sad to say," W. Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, told the Washington Post. "Black men are your second-most stable base overwhelmingly, and yet you can’t reach them in a way that makes your work easier."

Robinson told the outlet that Black men are "sporadic or non-voters" in multiple battleground states.

