'He looked straight at me,' Rep. Rashida Tlaib says after meeting with Obama

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., an outspoken freshmen Democrat who has continued to push for the impeachment of President Trump, fondly recalled the praise Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, bestowed on her when the former president met with new members of Congress last week.

Obama "met with us new members of Congress and we had a thoughtful discussion about serving our country,” Tlaib tweeted Thursday.

OBAMA WARNS DEM FRESHMEN ON COST OF THEIR PROPOSALS

Tlaib posted a photo of herself with Obama, writing: “The best part was when he looked straight at me and said, ‘I'm proud of you.’"

Obama, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving office, reportedly used the event to warn the freshmen Democrats about the cost of their bold ideas, though he didn't call out specific proposals by name.

“He said we [as Democrats] shouldn’t be afraid of big, bold ideas – but also need to think in the nitty-gritty about how those big, bold ideas will work and how you pay for them,” one person familiar with Obama’s remarks told the Washington Post.

While Obama’s visit thrilled some freshmen Democrats, not all new members of Congress have been swept up in the former president’s typically unifying voice.

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has criticized the former president in recent weeks, reportedly suggesting in an interview his message of “hope and change” is a “mirage.”

Omar later claimed she was misquoted by Politico, tweeting that she is a fan of Obama. But the move immediately backfired as the recording of her interview confirmed the comments she made to the news outlet. She later deleted her tweet.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.