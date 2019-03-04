Rep. Doug Collins tells Jerry Nadler to 'come back to reality' after massive Trump document request

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins told Jerry Nadler to “come back to reality” after announcing investigations into President Trump are being expanded.

"I would say to my chairman, come back to the reality." Collins, R-Ga., said on Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“We’ve shown you for two years where the real problem is. Let’s have some open investigations, let’s get [Rod] Rosenstein in there… let’s actually look at what the Department of Justice became and what the people can no longer trust.”

HOUSE DEMS LAUNCH EXPANSIVE TRUMP PROBE WITH SLEW OF DOCUMENT REQUESTS

House Democrats opened a huge new avenue Monday in their investigations into Trump, with the chairman of the Judiciary Committee firing off document requests to dozens of figures from the president's administration, family and business.

Chairman Nadler, D-N.Y., said Monday the committee served document requests to 81 agencies, entities and individuals, as part of a new probe into "alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump."

In addition to the White House, Nadler is also seeking information from Trump family members, like Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner; from former administration figures like former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former national security adviser Mike Flynn, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former spokeswoman Hope Hicks; and from Trump campaign figures like Brad Parscale and Corey Lewandowski.

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS AIM TO PUT TRUMP ON TRIAL WITH 'SLOW-BLEED' HEARING STRATEGY

"Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” Nadler said in a statement.

“Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee."

The White House confirmed Monday it had received a letter from Nadler.

Collins believes this is a “classic case” of Democrats jumping to conclusions.

“I think they're going to overreach in who they call. Whether it’s the president’s children or his associates,” Collins told Kilmeade.

The Georgia congressman also accused Nadler of being pushed by anti-Trump elements in his party and in his district.

“This shows this is nothing but a political theater,” Collins said. “[Nadler] is being pushed in his own district by folks in their party saying you’ve got to impeach.”

“If you have collusion or if you have evidence put it on the table,” Collins said.