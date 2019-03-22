Political correctness, identity politics could create huge problems for the military, country at-large: Dan Crenshaw

Former Navy SEAL-turned-politician Dan Crenshaw is taking aim at political correctness.

Rep. Crenshaw, R-Texas, said Friday that identity politics is a problem in America that will have dire consequences for the military and the country.

“It’s certainly a problem in America at-large. What is identity politics? It’s this temptation to divide us up into different groups. Whether that be based on race, gender, or some other category and then pit those groups against each other and compete for power accordingly,” Crenshaw said on “Fox & Friends.”

DEMOCRATS TURN ON EACH OTHER USING IDENTITY POLITICS

“The way America should be is the only colors that matter are red, white, and blue. And that we compete according to our competency, that we compete according to a meritocracy which is really a fundamental element to the military. If you take that away from the military... the military will eventually fail and our country at-large will fail.”

Crenshaw was reacting to comments from retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland who Monday called identity politics a “cancer” and said it was getting harder to get everybody “playing for the same team.”

The way America should be is the only colors that matter are red, white, and blue. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw

REP. DAN CRENSHAW SEEN AS THE FUTURE OF THE GOP

"Is it getting harder in the U.S. military to assimilate everybody and get everybody on the same — playing for the same team? Yeah, it is. Identity politics is a cancer,” MacFarland said at an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute.

Crenshaw agreed with MacFarland and was critical of America’s colleges for their role in promoting identity politics.

“It’s sort of this postmodern mentality... on college campuses especially, there’s this real temptation to tear down everything this country was built on to tear down these enlightenment ideals of equality,” he told "Fox & Friends."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They have different ideas of what equality means, right. They think quality means egalitarianism. They think it means everybody should have the exact same thing and… that there’s injustices all around them.

"But the reality is that we’re supposed to compete in a free society as free individuals and part of that competition is a meritocracy and that’s what our country was founded on. And I think people are forgetting that.”