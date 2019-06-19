Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks cringeworthy tweet by Democratic National Committee

A tweet from the official account for the Democratic National Committee raised some eyebrows over the weekend, including those of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The original tweet, posted on Saturday, advertised a phone number followers could text in order to get an exclusive phone wallpaper with a photo of President Trump behind the phrase "Boy Bye." It was accompanied by the caption, "This is a whole mood."

"Somebody didn't go to my Twitter class," Ocasio-Cortez jokingly responded on Tuesday.

The Democratic National Committee's tweet referenced a popular Beyonce song, "Sorry," in which the singer repeats the same phrase, "Boy, bye." In this case, however, the Democratic account appears to be referring to the impeachment of the president, or his defeat in the 2020 election.

The tweet was criticized by a number of other popular figures on Twitter, including actor Kal Penn, writer Roxane Gay, and Charlotte Clymer, a writer and press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.

"I can connect with you with a list of digital media consultants who will, free-of-charge, give you private feedback in order to avoid losing in 2020. Feel free to DM," Clymer wrote.

The tweet has largely been condemned as an ineffective attempt to connect with a younger voter base.