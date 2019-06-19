Tomi Lahren: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is right about THIS (yes, I mean it)...

Get ready to pick your jaws up off the floor folks, I agree with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), yes THE AOC, on something.

Yeah, it’s time for “First Thoughts.”

I never thought the day would come when I would find myself agreeing with the Democratic dimwit darling herself, AOC on anything, much less a legislative goal but here we are.

TOMI LAHREN: IS A GOP 'APOCALYPSE' COMING THANKS TO YOUNG VOTERS? FAR FROM IT

Last week AOC tweeted her desire to make birth control pills available over-the-counter.

As a woman and yes, as a Conservative, I do agree birth control pills should be available over-the-counter without a doctor’s visit.

Is a doctor’s visit to get the prescription followed by a yearly doctor’s visit to refill the prescription really necessary? I think not, and in fact, I think the whole process is a money-making focused racket and a time-suck.

Birth control pills have been available since the 1950s and are not only one of the safest and most effective forms of birth control, they are among the safest pills and medication one could take and just as safe if not safer as other over-the-counter medications.

In fact, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states oral contraceptives are just as safe if not SAFER than even Tylenol or Advil.

Speaking from experience I can tell you, those appointments take forever to schedule yet they last five minutes and seem to do nothing aside from allowing me to get that coveted little piece of paper with the doctor’s signature to take to the pharmacy.

Working women don’t have all the time in the world and removing this doctor’s visit burden would be a load off our plate. Acknowledging that doesn’t make me a feminist, it makes me a realist.

I doubt Sen. Ted Cruz is annoyed with the process of getting a birth control prescription but he too seems to be on board with making the process simpler.

Could this be a proposal with dare I say, bi-partisan support? I hope so.

Lawmakers can’t snap their fingers and make this happen, even if they wanted to. The FDA would have to make that decision BUT Congressional pressure is helpful.

Ten states and Washington D.C. already enable pharmacists to distribute birth control pills without a doctor’s prescription.

It makes sense for both sides of the aisle to support this. The religious right is all about ending abortions and the United States has a very high unintended pregnancy rate. Any move to make birth control more accessible will certainly help women, families and should also provide comfort for pro-life advocates.

Now AOC, Ted Cruz, and I may agree birth control pills should be available over-the-counter but AOC wants to add them to her “free things” wishlist and that’s where she loses me.

Nothing is free. Someone pays for all of the free benefits AOC and pals want to offer up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So no, we aren’t going to agree on how to make it happen but at least this bi-partisanship is a step in the right direction.

And those are my “First Thoughts.” From Los Angeles, God bless and take care.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE FROM TOMI LAHREN