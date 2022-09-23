Rapping Utah grandma state Senate candidate: 'There's going to be haters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP Utah state Senate candidate Linda Paulson, known for her viral campaign ad where she raps her midterm message, wants to drown out the "haters," and says she believes all America needs is "God, family and the Constitution."

"May is my birthday and our daughter Brenda made this rap up, and she performed it in front of our whole family. We loved it. And so I said, ‘Can you do that for my campaign?’" Paulson said about what initially sparked the idea to rap her ad, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

The unique advertisement was released earlier this month and quickly racked up almost 200,000 views on YouTube, while also going viral on social media platforms.

After being thrown under the national spotlight, not everyone responded kindly to the video and Paulson revealed, "It really disturbed our daughter," but the GOP candidate remained positive and told her, "There's going to be haters. I mean, no matter if you just did them good, some people will hate you. And so it's OK. You just be happy. You did a good thing."

"I believe that there is a need for more conservative representation in our district. And I want to represent everybody in District 12," Paulson said of her decision to run for the Utah state Senate.

"I love this country. It's a blessing to be free. Just what my daughter wrote. But freedom comes with responsibility. And I think when government wants to give, you know, send you checks and whatever, you get more of a good feeling about yourself when you're working hard. My husband and I worked hard. We were on a budget. We worked hard. We had a happy life with our kids, and I know it can be done," Paulson stated.

The Republican candidate opened up about her values and stressed the importance of the Constitution in America. "We need God, family and the Constitution. I think we need to be awake to what the Constitution teaches, because if we don't know what our rights are, we won't know when they're taken away," Paulson said.

Despite facing some backlash from the video, Paulson also attracted positive attention, in particular from conservative rapper Bryson Gray, who decided to put his own spin on the ad.

"If you vote for Linda, District 12 gon’ be boomin. So, vote Linda Paulson. Why you stallin’? She gon’ have Utah ballin’," Gray rapped, encouraging residents in Utah to vote for Paulson, "Ain't no way she gon' get beat."

Paulson is will face off against Democratic incumbent Karen Mayne this fall to represent Utah's state Senate District 12.