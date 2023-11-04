New York Times writer resigns over letter accusing Israel of 'genocide'

A writer for the New York Times Magazine resigned after she signed a letter accusing Israel of genocide.

Jazmine Hughes, who was a writer for the New York Times Magazine, left the media outlet on Friday, according to an internal email obtained by the New York Post.

New York Times Magazine Editor Jake Silverstein said Hughes violated the company's policy on public protest.

"While I respect that she has strong convictions, this was a clear violation of The Times’s policy on public protest," wrote Silverstein. "This policy, which I fully support, is an important part of our commitment to independence."

"She and I discussed that her desire to stake out this kind of public position and join in public protests isn’t compatible with being a journalist at The Times, and we both came to the conclusion that she should resign," he added.

Hughes signed a letter dated Oct. 26 titled "Writers Against the War on Gaza," which directly accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians.

"Israel’s war against Gaza is an attempt to conduct genocide against the Palestinian people. This war did not begin on October 7th. However, in the last 19 days, the Israeli military has killed over 6,500 Palestinians, including more than 2,500 children, and wounded over 17,000. Gaza is the world’s largest open-air prison: its 2 million residents—a majority of whom are refugees, descendants of those whose land was stolen in 1948—have been deprived of basic human rights since the blockade in 2006," the letter states.

The letter specifically criticized the New York Times for writing in an editorial that "what Israel is fighting to defend is a society that values human life and the rule of law."

It also criticized "establishment media outlets" who call the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas "unprovoked."

"We cannot write a free Palestine into existence, but together we must do all we possibly can to reject narratives that soothe Western complicity in ethnic cleansing," the letter states. "We come together as writers, journalists, academics, artists, and other culture workers to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine. We stand with their anticolonial struggle for freedom and for self-determination, and with their right to resist occupation.

Jamie Lauren Keiles, a contributing writer to the New York Times Magazine, also signed the letter and announced Thursday on X she is leaving the outlet.

"i resigned from my contributor writing position at the times mag earlier this week because having a formal institutional affiliation was starting to become a liability to my work," Keiles wrote. "nobody asked me to leave. was a personal decision about what kind of work i want to be able to do. all this said, i standby my choice to sign the @wawog_now letter and pray for a free palestine soon."

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York Times for comment.