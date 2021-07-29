Private school head compares parents opposing 'woke' curriculum to Jan 6 rioters

The head of a prominent Washington, D.C. area private school compared parents who oppose "woke" racially focused curricula to those who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Rodney Glasgow, a Harvard graduate and head of school at the $66,000-a-year Sandy Spring Friends School in Maryland, made the comments during the annual Dalton Conference earlier this year.

"There's an image of January 6 where the people are standing in front of the Capitol...someone who was meant to keep them out, someone who was meant to protect the Capitol, opened the gate and let everybody in," Glasgow said.

"At the moment I actually wept because there’s no truer metaphor for independent schools...than that moment on January 6 when everybody who stood against everything we said we were came to storm the gates because of how it was impacting them because of their inability to give up a little bit of self for the greater good because they thought they had the privilege and they had the right and someone just opened the gate and let them have it," Glasgow explained.

"When will we stop hiring and promoting people who are on the inside opening the gate," Glasgow asked, suggesting that schools need to hire supporters of critical Race Theory and other racially motivated doctrine change who will keep opponents, like the January 6 rioters, outside of the gates.

Glasgow compared parents opposed to Dalton's race-based policies and curricula to the Capitol rioters.

"We're focused now on the parents on the outside fear and the anger and the pushback. We're going to help them through that," Glasgow continued. "But I want us to turn our attention to what's happening internally to the gate keepers who are keeping the gate open."

Glasgow said that January 6 lives "every day in our independent schools."

Also in his speech, Glasgow argued that "Whiteness" is encoded in the DNA of schools and that private schools are "built to serve White male wealth" and to "replicate plantation mentality."

At one point in the speech, Glasgow, who is Black, took off his sweater and unveiled a T-shirt that said, "I make my ancestors proud."

Sandy Springs Friends School didn't immediately return a request for comment.