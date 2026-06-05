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Illegal Immigrants

NJ taxpayers on the hook for $12M more as Dem governor protects illegal aliens battling deportation

It brings total funding for the Detention Deportation Defense Initiative to $20.2M as unrest at Newark facility continues

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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New Jersey Gov Sherrill criticized for stance on ICE at Delaney Hall facility Video

New Jersey Gov Sherrill criticized for stance on ICE at Delaney Hall facility

Manhattan Institute fellow Daniel Di Martino discusses New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s $22 billion housing plan and anti-ICE protests at the Delaney Hall detention facility on ‘Sunday Night in America.’

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New Jersey's Democratic governor announced Thursday night that the state will pour millions more taxpayer dollars into a legal slush fund protecting illegal aliens from deportation.

"We are increasing funding for the Detention Deportation Defense Initiative by $12 million – for a total of $20.2 million," Gov. Mikie Sherrill wrote on social media.

She also announced the new Rapid Legal Response Initiative to "expand statewide legal capacity for emergency immigration defense." The program provides free counsel to migrants in the state who are subject to removal proceedings.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill speaking at election night watch party in East Brunswick New Jersey

Gov. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., narrowly carried Rep. Tom Kean Jr.'s battleground district in 2025. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Sherrill excused the multi-million-dollar move as a way to protect human rights of those in the U.S. illegally.

"These actions will help ensure more people in New Jersey's communities receive due process under the law and more New Jersey attorneys are mobilized to stand up for the fundamental human rights of detainees and their families," she said.

BLUE STATE GOVERNOR ROASTED AS ‘ARSONIST’ PUTTING OUT HER OWN FIRE AS SHE BLAMES OUTSIDE AGITATORS AT 'SIEGE'

The announcement comes after nearly two weeks of violent clashes between rioters and immigration authorities outside the Delaney Hall illegal alien detention facility in Newark.

New Jersey state police joined their federal counterparts to help quell rioters earlier this week.

State police officers arrest a person outside Delaney Hall detention center during a protest in Newark

State police officers arrest a person outside Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against detainee transfers and federal immigration policies in Newark, N.J., on May 29, 2026. (Andres Kudacki/AP)

The latest round of interference with federal immigration enforcement operations featured far-left agitators forming human blockades at the entrance of the facility, impeding agents' abilities to enter and exit. Rioters scrummed and hurled death threats at law enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced several arrests stemming from the clashes.

GOV. MIKIE SHERRILL ACCUSES ICE OF DENYING HER ACCESS TO NEWARK DETENTION FACILITY DELANEY HALL

Detainees at the facility were reportedly on a hunger strike inside the facility.

Sherrill's actions to further protect immigrants in the country illegally drew sharp rebukes from conservatives.

"Once again, using the tax dollars of Americans to benefit illegals," Fox News and Outkick host Tomi Lahren said in reply to Sherrill's post on X. "At least Democrats are finally admitting it. Shameless traitors. All of you."

Agitators throwing mattresses and objects at ICE agents outside detention center

Agitators throw mattresses and other objects at ICE agents during a protest at Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, N.J., on May 27, 2026. (Oliya Scootercaster/Freedom)

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"The Governor spending over $20 million for a defense fund for illegal aliens is outrageous at a time when the budget is a disaster and the residents of New Jersey are struggling with one of the highest tax burdens in the nation," New Jersey Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger said.

"As a NJ taxpayer: nothing says 'priorities' like blowing another $12M of our money on lawyers for people who shouldn’t be here in the first place," said another X user. "How about fixing our roads, schools, and property taxes for actual New Jerseyans instead? Clown show."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sherrill's office but did not hear back by time of publication.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering politics.

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.

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