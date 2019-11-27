Jimmy Carter released from hospital following brain surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from a Georgia hospital Wednesday after undergoing successful brain surgery earlier this month.

Carter’s procedure, which took place Nov. 12 at Emory University Hospital a day after he was admitted to the facility, relieved pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls. He was discharged after more than two weeks of recovery.

JIMMY CARTER SAYS HE HOPES 'THERE'S AN AGE LIMIT' FOR PRESIDENCY IN APPARENT JAB AT BIDEN, SANDERS

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the Carter Center said in a statement.”

Carter, 95, suffered a number of falls in recent months. He had hip replacement surgery following a fall in May, and he fell twice in October, with at least one resulting in him hitting his head.

The 39th president is known for speaking at Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church. He took a hiatus following a recent injury, but had returned a week before the surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carter is the longest living U.S. president, recently surpassing former president George H.W. Bush, who passed away in November 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.